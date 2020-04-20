Lionel Messi's Ultimate XI Sees Fierce MSN Attack With Suarez, Neymar Recreated

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has played with some of the best talents in football. Mirror has come out with an Ultimate XI side which includes the players that he has made the most appearances with during his illustrious career. The list includes some of the contemporary footballing legends, while also including some surprising names. Here's a look at the Lionel Messi Ultimate XI.

Lionel Messi Ultimate XI includes Victor Valdes, Dani Alves

Goalkeeper Victor Valdes spent 12 seasons at Barcelona and played an important role in the Catalan giants' Champions League triumphs in 2009 and 2011. He made a total of 150 appearances alongside Messi before departing for Manchester United. Messi's Ultimate XI includes Dani Alves at right-back. During his eight-season stay at Camp Nou, he was instrumental in Barcelona's three Champions League title victories, playing 349 games alongside Messi.

Lionel Messi Ultimate XI: Pique, Mascherano, Jordi Alba as ideal defenders

Lionel Messi's Ultimate XI includes Gerard Pique (471) and Mascherano (413) as his ideal Barcelona centre-back partnership. The exclusion of former Barcelona captain Carles Puyol raised some eyebrows. On the other hand, Jordi Alba (289) is the preferred left-back due to his long-term position at the club, winning several accolades together.

Lionel Messi Ultimate XI: Busquets, Xavi, Iniesta rule the midfield

Xavi wraps up Barça's 1st cup (of 6!!!!!) in 2009. pic.twitter.com/1mSIWE4cyG — FC Barcelona (from 🏠) (@FCBarcelona) April 19, 2020

Lionel Messi's Ultimate XI includes the midfield trio of Sergio Busquets with 512 appearances, Xavi with 399 appearances and Andres Iniesta (489). Xavi and Iniesta formed one of the formidable midfield duos in the footballing world. Meanwhile, Busquets played an important role in the club's European as well as domestic triumphs, winning three Champions League titles along the way.

Lionel Messi Ultimate XI: Neymar, Luis Suarez make it to Argentine's attack

Luis Suarez (245) makes it to the list courtesy of his stunning goalscoring numbers for the Catalan giants. Currently, in his sixth season with Barcelona, Luis Suarez has already scored 191 goals in 270 appearances. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar (161) has also been included in the list. The Messi, Suarez, Neymar attack (MSN) was considered as one of the fiercest trios in world football, having won the Champions League together in 2015. Meanwhile, the final forward to make it to Messi's XI is Chelsea winger Pedro who managed to make 270 appearances alongside the six-time Ballon d'Or winner at Camp Nou.

