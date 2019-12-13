Lamar Jackson Net Worth, Salary Details With The Ravens And MVP Chances In NFL

Lamar Jackson is amongst the best players in the game currently and what he does is truly breath-taking to watch for National Football League (NFL) fans. The dual-threat quarterback is regarded the “NFL Most Valuable Player” front-runner after recently making history against the New York Jets as he surpassed one of the many milestones in his career by setting the record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single season. The 22-year old was greeted with MVP chants from the crowd before scoring a 42-21 victory over the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football. With the record-setting performance from Lamar Jackson, it appears that the future is already here for the NFL.
Lamar Jackson has a net worth that currently stands at an estimated $4 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth. With Jackson quickly becoming one of the biggest stars in the NFL, his worth is likely to shoot up.
Lamar Jackson had signed a rookie contract with the Baltimore Ravens in 2018. According to Ian Rapoport, an NFL Network Insider, the deal pays Lamar Jackson $9.47 million with a $4.97 million signing bonus. The contract allows the team control over Jackson through the 2021 season, following which he becomes a free agent. His base salary will also reportedly go up with every season. According to Sports Casting, Jackson has made around $480,000 this year, providing his team with the best value of any player in the league.
While the quarterback could stack up huge endorsement deals to round up his personal brand, it appears Lamar Jackson is branching out in a route that looks more entrepreneurial. The 22-year old star also has a business acumen which led the quarterback to pursue his personal ventures. Lamar Jackson runs his own clothing brand – Era 8 apparel which includes sweatshirts, t-shirts, tank tops and more.
