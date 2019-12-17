Drew Brees' Net Worth, Salary, Endorsements And The Road To 540 Passing Touchdowns

Drew Brees is a professional football quarterback who currently plays for the New Orleans Saints of the NFL. Brees played for the Purdue University before he was drafted into the NFL in 2001. He was selected by the San Diego Chargers as its second-round pick of the draft. The quarterback played with the San Diego Chargers from 2001 to 2005. He also led them to participate in the Super Bowl Championship. Since parting with the Chargers in 2006, Drew Brees has been associated with the New Orleans Saints.

Drew Brees net worth

Drew Brees is one of the richest players in the NFL. According to The Richest, the 40-year old has a net worth that currently stands at an estimated $130 million.

Drew Brees salary

The New Orleans Saints quarterback receives an annual salary of $22 million, as reported by The Richest. Apart from his earnings from the sport, Brees has also been associated with major brands throughout his NFL career. The most notable ones include the likes of Nike, Microsoft, PepsiCo, P&G, Verizon, AdvoCare and Wrangler. Drew Brees has bagged a staggering $13 million only in endorsement deals in 2018, as per Forbes.

Drew Brees' future after setting a record for most touchdowns in the NFL

Drew Brees has set the NFL all-time touchdown pass record as Saints crushed the Indianapolis Colts 34-7 last Monday night. Brees went into the game against the Colts needing just three touchdown passes to break Peyton Manning's record of 539. The quarterback managed to connect two touchdowns in the second quarter of the game. The third quarter saw him break the record on a pass to tight end Josh Hill. Brees now holds a record 540 passing touchdowns in his career spanning over 19 years. And after his team's recent crushing performance, it is unlikely that Drew Brees is going anywhere.

