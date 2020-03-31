Liverpool Escape Lengthy Mo Salah Absence Period After Tokyo Olympics Dates Revealed

Liverpool have received a huge boost regarding talismanic goalscorer Mo Salah following the dates revealed for the Tokyo Olympics rescheduled next year. The coronavirus outbreak has caused plenty of havoc for sporting events all across the world as well as a change in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 dates. However, the fear of the Anfield faithful was that Mo Salah would miss up to four months of footballing action with Liverpool due to his involvement with his national team, Egypt. Those concerns around Mo Salah seem to have diminished following the rescheduled date of the Tokyo Olympics next year.

Tokyo Olympics rescheduled: Postponement of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 dates

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, news of the 'Tokyo Olympics rescheduled' broke. The grand sporting event was initially planned to take place in the summer and the duration for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 dates was between July 24 till August 9. There were reports that the Tokyo Olympics rescheduled dates would fall in spring next year but the confirmation of the dates for the Olympic games was announced from July 23 until August 8 in 2021.

IOC, IPC, Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee and Tokyo Metropolitan Government announce new dates for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 https://t.co/QITtT5dcl8 pic.twitter.com/DHi4u74ZXa — Olympics (@Olympics) March 30, 2020

Tokyo Olympics rescheduled: Liverpool fans relieved

It was earlier reported that Mo Salah could miss up to four months of football with Liverpool next season if the Tokyo Olympics were held in the spring of 2021. The Africa Cup of Nations is set to be held from January 9 till February 6 in 2021 disrupting the campaign in the Premier League. Mo Salah is likely to play a key role for Egypt in the tournament. However, Mo Salah would reportedly have missed a larger chunk of games for Liverpool in the next campaign if the Tokyo Olympics 2020 dates were rescheduled immediately after the AFCON. With the dates of the Olympics announced, Liverpool fans will be glad to know that the 28-year-old Egyptian winger won't miss any more competitive games for the club in a crucial part of the season.

Mo Salah pre-season for Liverpool in 2021 hampered?

The bosses at Egypt are eager for Mo Salah to participate in the Tokyo Olympics next summer but that could mean the winger will miss the preseason with Liverpool ahead of the 2021-22 campaign. Mo Salah will most likely miss preparations for the 2021-22 season but there are still doubts over whether the regular calendar would change significantly in the upcoming months as football adapts to the coronavirus crisis. Liverpool are only two wins away from winning the Premier League title this season and Mo Salah has been integral for Jurgen Klopp's Reds.

