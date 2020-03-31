Lionel Messi Or Cristiano Ronaldo? Who Does Real Madrid Winger Lucas Vasquez Prefer?

Real Madrid winger Lucas Vasquez has denied choosing between arch-rivals Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The winger has played alongside Ronaldo at Real Madrid, winning several accolades together. He has also been playing against Messi, particularly in LaLiga for the past few years.

Also Read | Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo could get $20 million pay cut but still be highest-paid

Lucas Vasquez denies selecting between Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi

While speaking to Bleacher Report AMA, Lucas Vasquez was asked about his preference between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. However, the Spanish international denied choosing between the two. He claimed that the two are incredible players who have made history in football, while also asserting that it will take years for such players to emerge onto the scene.

Also Read | Lionel Messi threatens to leave Barcelona if Eric Abidal fails to sign Neymar: Report

Lucas Vasquez: Either of Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest

Lucas Vasquez was also quizzed on who was the greatest football player of all time. The winger asserted that he couldn’t name one, but it should be either of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

In this difficult moment for the whole world, let’s be thankful for the things that matter - our health, our family, our loved ones. Stay home and let’s help all the health workers out there fighting to save lives.🙏🏽❤️🌈 #stayhomesavelives pic.twitter.com/lVEBu5vbqW — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) March 30, 2020

Lucas Vasquez named his Real Madrid teammate Sergio Ramos as the most challenging player he has ever faced in training. He also shed light on Ramos’ behaviour during the team’s training sessions. Vasquez stated that Ramos is as intense in training as he is seen during official games.

Also Read | LaLiga coronavirus outbreak escalates after Ezequiel Garay, Elaquim Mangala test positive

Lucas Vaquez: Zinedine Zidane always willing to help players

Lucas Vasquez also spoke on Real Madrid manager and club legend Zinedine Zidane. He claimed that the France international is very close to every player of the first team. He also asserted that Zidane is always willing to help players on the field.

Lucas Vasquez was asked to pick his five-a-side team with players he has shared the dressing room with. The Spaniard picked Sergio Ramos, Karim Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo, Thibaut Courtois and himself in the team.

Also Read | Lionel Messi miles ahead of Diego Maradona, claims former Real Madrid star

Lucas Vaquez wishes to retire at Real Madrid

Lucas Vasquez has been linked with a move away from Real Madrid in the upcoming summer transfer window. However, the player has other plans at the moment. Despite the transfer rumours, he hoped that he could retire at Real Madrid.