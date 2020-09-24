Luis Suarez Leaves Barcelona In TEARS Ahead Of Atletico Madrid Move: WATCH

Spanish heavyweights Atletico Madrid announced the signing of Luis Suarez from Barcelona on Wednesday. The 33-year-old, who spent six seasons with the Camp Nou outfit, achieved immense success and leaves as one of the club's greatest strikers ever. The player, while bidding farewell to his teammates, could not hide his emotions and the moment could not escape the lens.

Also Read | Suarez transfer to Atletico Madrid agreed, striker to replace Juve-bound Morata

Luis Suarez leaves in tears

After agreeing to a move to join Atletico Madrid, Suarez arrived at Barcelona's training complex for one last time to bid farewell to his teammates. Suarez left the training complex, driving his car, but could not hide his emotions. Videos of Suarez leaving the Barcelona training facility were filmed, which suggested that the striker was in tears.

Having joined Barcelona from Liverpool in 2014, his fees hovered around £75 million. During his six-season stay at Camp Nou, the Uruguayan forward formed a formidable trio 'MSN' alongside Neymar and Lionel Messi. He played an important role in Barcelona's 2015 Champions League triumph, besides four LaLiga titles to his credit. He racked up 198 goals for the Catalan giants, ending his stint as the third-highest goalscorer in the club's history.

Also Read | Barcelona transfer news: Club keen on signing Lyon striker Depay and Liverpool's Wijnaldum

Suarez transfer: Striker to earn €9m annually

Sealing the Suarez transfer, Atletico Madrid will pay €9 million annually. The Uruguayan international has signed a two-season deal. Previously, Suarez was close to agreeing to a deal with defending Serie A champions Juventus. He even attempted an Italian language test to acquire a European Union (EU) passport to join the Turin-based outfit.

1️⃣9️⃣8️⃣ goals in 2️⃣8️⃣3️⃣ games

💙❤️ Third leading goalscorer in Barça history

🔫 #9raciasLuis pic.twitter.com/gKFNispmSg — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 23, 2020

However, Juventus dropped the idea of signing the Barcelona outcast citing delay in acquiring a passport, that could complicate his registration for the Champions League. Instead, Juventus went on to re-sign Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata on a season-long loan deal, with an option to extend his stay by a season more.

Also Read | Barcelona transfer news: Latest on Jose Gaya, Philippe Coutinho and Lionel Messi

Suarez transfer: Uruguayan replaces Alvaro Morata

Morata's deal could also be made permanent by the Old Lady next summer with a transfer price set at €45 million. This will be his second stint with the Italian giants, having spent two seasons at the Allianz Stadium between 2014 and 2016. During his time, he managed 93 appearances with 27 goals in all.

Also Read | Luis Suarez transfer to Juventus OFF, confirms director Paratici amid Atleti talks

Image courtesy: Luis Suarez Instagram