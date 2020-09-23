Suarez Transfer To Atletico Madrid Agreed, Striker To Replace Juve-bound Morata

The Luis Suarez transfer saga seems to be moving towards a fruitful end with the striker close to agreeing to a deal with Spanish giants Atletico Madrid. The Barcelona outcast, who was earlier linked with a move to defending Serie A champions Juventus, is all set to ply his trade under Diego Simeone in Spain.

Suarez transfer to Atletico Madrid on the brink

According to a report by Sky Sports, the Suarez transfer talks with Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are in the final stage of negotiations. The two clubs have finalised the terms of agreement for the Uruguayan international and it is just a matter of time before the official announcement is made.

Atlético Madrid and Barcelona have a total agreement for Luis Suarez. Tonight’s meeting was 100% positive. There’s no problem atm - he’s joining @atleti, here we go confirmed! Just a matter of time. Luis va a ser rojiblanco. ⚪️🔴 @MatteMoretto #Suarez #Atleti #Barcelona #FCB https://t.co/Rn3VKhh27e — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 22, 2020

Barcelona has agreed to terminate the contract to facilitate an easy Suarez transfer to Atletico Madrid. The 33-year-old will receive a settlement amount, post which his contract will be terminated. Thus, Suarez will sign with the Madrid-based club as a free agent, in a deal that will last two seasons.

Morata to Juve, Suarez transfer to Atletico Madrid

The Suarez transfer talks also suggest that the striker will earn €9 million a year, apart from various incentives. Meanwhile, the Uruguayan international's move has been facilitated after the completion of the Alvaro Morata to Juve deal. The Spanish striker has initially joined on a season-long loan deal, besides an option to extend it by a season more.

Juventus could also make the deal permanent for an amount of €45 million. This will be Morata's second stint with the defending Serie A champions, He spent two seasons at (2014-16) the Allianz Stadium, netting 27 goals in 93 games across all competitions.

Discrepancies in Suarez Italian test

Interestingly, earlier reports had linked the Suarez transfer to Juventus. The striker even appeared for an Italian language test in an attempt to acquire a European Union (EU) passport. However, recent reports in Italy suggest that the striker cheated during the Italian language test.

Reports claim that Suarez is alleged to have agreed on topics of the Italian language test before the actual exam and the results were also pre-determined. The financial police have been investigating irregularity allegations in the test that was conducted by the University of Perugia.

Image courtesy: fcbarcelona.com