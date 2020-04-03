Lionel Messi Private Plane Has Family Names On Steps, Kitchen And 2 Bathrooms: Report

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi is one of the richest athletes in world football and the Argentine forward does lead a comfortable life. One of his luxuries is the 'Lionel Messi private plane' which the Barcelona star uses frequently for his travels and to spend time with his family. As per reports, the Lionel Messi private plane had an emergency landing in Brussels due to a technical fault. Let's take a look at the interiors of the Lionel Messi private plane and the amenities it possesses.

Lionel Messi private plane emergency landing: Barcelona forward's private jet makes an emergency landing at Brussels airport

According to Sun Football, the Lionel Messi private plane was flying towards Tenerife in the Canary Islands when it experienced from issues with its landing gear. The Messi private plane landing happened for the first time at around 9:18 AM. The plane then left the Zaventem Airport in Brussels only to return for a second emergency landing at around 11:18 AM. There is no information on who was on board during the Messi private plane emergency landing. The Lionel Messi private plane is not owned by the Barcelona forward, but is personalised and leased for him.

Lionel Messi private plane emergency landing: Lionel Messi private plane kitchen and bathroom and other interiors

The Lionel Messi private plane has been customised keeping in mind the Barcelona forward's needs. According to Sun Football, the private jet has 16 seats, which can be converted into eight beds. There's also a private kitchen and it also boasts of two separate bathrooms. The jet's tail bears the iconic Lionel Messi No.10, while the steps feature the names of Messi and his family, namely, wife Antonella, plus children Thiago, Ciro and Mateo.

Lionel Messi private plane emergency landing: Inside Lionel Messi's private jet

Lionel Messi's new private jet. pic.twitter.com/6qgODlmJi9 — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) December 9, 2018

