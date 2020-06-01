Lionel Messi Says Football And Life Will Never Be The Same Following Coronavirus Crisis

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has claimed that football and life will never be the same following the coronavirus pandemic which is expected to have a lasting impact on the world. The coronavirus crisis has wreaked havoc on sporting events across the globe including the halt of football with games set to resume behind closed doors in the next few weeks. The statements made by Lionel Messi on coronavirus have piqued the interest of fans as the Argentine revealed the frustrating effect of losing loved ones due to the deadly bug.

Lionel Messi on coronavirus crisis: Messi voices frustration of losing loved ones

While speaking to Goal, Lionel Messi explained the damage coronavirus has dealt and his frustration of seeing loved ones tragically pass away due to the disease. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to over 374,000 deaths according to Worldometer and Lionel Messi himself explained how the death of a loved one can have a serious impact on any human being. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner also revealed that football and life, in general, will never be the same once the coronavirus crisis comes to an end.

With the football season in Spain set to resume this month, the games will take place behind closed doors without any fans in the stadiums. A number of health and safety protocols will need to be followed to prevent a second outbreak of the virus including constant testing of players. Messi highlighted a number of gloom-ridden issues relating to coronavirus but insisted nothing can be worse than losing a close family member, which is the 'most unfair thing of all'.

LEO #MESSI INTERVIEW | The Argentinian superstar tells @el_pais: ❝Football, like life, will never be the same.❞ — FC Barcelona (from 🏠) (@FCBarcelona) May 31, 2020

Lionel Messi on coronavirus, donations and pay cuts

The financial ramifications of the coronavirus crisis have also had a negative impact on football and Barcelona stars were forced to take wage cuts in order to redistribute income towards the non-playing staff at the club. In March, Messi pledged €500,000 to a hospital in Argentina to purchase medical equipment in the battle against coronavirus. Last month, Lionel Messi donated another €500,000 for victims affected by coronavirus in his homeland. Amid the wreckage of coronavirus around the world, the Lionel Messi family was able to spend some quality time at home during the lockdown.

🙌 @LaLigaEN is back!



Barça will play on June 13 against Mallorca — FC Barcelona (from 🏠) (@FCBarcelona) May 31, 2020

Lionel Messi training: Barcelona captain prepared to finish LaLiga season on a high

Watching Lionel Messi training was a sight for sore eyes amid the coronavirus crisis in Spain. The Barcelona talisman stated that he is prepared to end the season on a high with the LaLiga leaders. Barcelona are currently two points ahead of fierce rivals Real Madrid on the league table with 11 matchdays remaining. LaLiga is set to resume on June 11 and Barcelona return to action with their first game against Mallorca with a late kickoff on June 13.

