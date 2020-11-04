Tottenham Created Golf Holes For Gareth Bale At Their Training Ground, Reguilon Reacts

Tottenham winger Gareth Bale is known for being an avid golfer. The Welshman has been pictured several times at the golf course when he is not training or playing football, with the 31-year-old affectionately called ‘The Golfer” by his Real Madrid teammates. Now, in a surprising bit of Premier League news, Spurs defender Sergio Reguilon has revealed the extent Spurs have gone to in order to keep the Welshman’s hobby in play.

Tottenham training ground golf holes put in place for Gareth Bale golf interest

Sergio Reguilon was recently talking about life in England after making the move from Real Madrid earlier this season. The left-back talked about a possible return to Real Madrid, as well as his take on football in the Premier League. However, the main thing that caught attention from the interview was a story about how Tottenham prepared for Gareth Bale’s arrival by setting up golf holes at their training ground.

Gareth Bale made a return to Tottenham after seven years on a season-long loan deal. The winger’s love for golf is well known, with Gareth Bale famously revealing a banner that read ‘Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order’ last November. The Welshman’s love for golf ended up infuriating Real Madrid fans, who criticised the winger for focusing more on golf than his club career during his last few seasons in Spain.

However, while Real Madrid didn’t take to Gareth Bale’s love for golf too kindly, it appears Tottenham have decided to go a different route. Sergio Reguilon while speaking to El Larguero revealed that he was surprised to see that the club had created short golf holes for Bale at the training centre.

The 23-year-old disclosed that when he asked about the same, the club told him that they were put in place for Gareth Bale. Sergio Reguilon revealed that the golf holes were short and about 30 metres, with the defender concluding that he couldn’t believe it at first. Notably, after the interview went viral, multiple media reports revealed that Tottenham’s training ground has had a mini-golf course for several years now.

Both Sergio Reguilon and Gareth Bale seem to have settled at their new club, with the duo impressing in recent weeks. Sergio Reguilon has made a total of seven appearances for Spurs this season, notching up three assists in the process. Gareth Bale, on the other hand, has made four appearances after returning to Tottenham for a second stint, notching up a goal and an assist so far.

