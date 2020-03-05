Lionel Messi's Son Thiago Messi Scores Two Wonderful Goals For Barcelona U-8, WATCH

Barcelona star Lionel Messi’s son Thiago is said to be a huge football fan. His skills were on display recently on the field. Thiago Messi, who plays for Barcelona Under-8, was seen netting goals in a recent game. He was also accompanied on the field by Luis Suarez’s son Benjamin Suarez and Gerard Pique’s son Milan.

Also Read | Lionel Messi furious with Barcelona's assistant coach after El Clasico chat: Watch

Barcelona news: Lionel Messi's son Thiago scores twice

Atentos al control y la definición de Thiago Messi en la Sub 8 del Barcelona, donde marcó un doblete en la goleada 9-2 ante la Escola Semedo. Ya tenemos delantero para el Mundial 2038



(🎥: @minutounocom) pic.twitter.com/pTb9KcFGHD — Bolavip Argentina (@BolavipAr) March 3, 2020

Thiago Messi and Benjamin Suarez ran riot on the field in Barcelona U-8's 9-2 victory. Seven-year-old Thiago struck twice, while Benjamin scored once, followed by a dive celebration. Here’s how Twitterati reacted on the duo’s performance for Barcelona U-8.

Also Read | Lionel Messi wants Neymar back at Barcelona to win the Champions League before leaving

Thiago Messi Barcelona U-8: Twitterati react to Lionel Messi's son's performance

The finish for the first one was sick 👏 — Faraaz. (@saltyandbroke) March 5, 2020

Wow he’s really playing like his father😳😍 — Abdulraheem Khan (@RaheemKhan468) March 5, 2020

🤭🤭🤭 — AK59 || NTR29 (@ntrfanforever) March 5, 2020

Thiago Messi Barcelona U-8: Lionel Messi's son admires Antoine Griezmann

Earlier, while speaking to Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, Lionel Messi had claimed that his two elder kids show a lot of dedication. He further claimed that Thiago and Mateo understand football well. He also claimed that the duo attend training sessions of Barcelona's first team frequently. Messi had also revealed that Thiago often questions him after Barcelona lose a game. He also criticises him for his performances.

Lionel Messi claimed that his son talks the most about his Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez. He revealed that Thiago admires Antoine Griezmann and also keeps talking about Arturo Vidal due to his unique hairstyle.

Also Read | Lionel Messi's El Clasico stats since Cristiano Ronaldo's departure are embarrassing

Thiago Messi Barcelona U-8: Lionel Messi's son talks about Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi also claimed that Thiago knows a lot about PSG stars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe as well as Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. Thiago keeps questioning the Barcelona captain about the three superstars. Thiago wishes to succeed his father at Barcelona and looks to replicate his performance on the field.

Also Read | Van Basten says those who pick Ronaldo over Lionel Messi know nothing about football