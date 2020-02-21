Lionel Messi Speaks On UEFA Ban, Says Man City Are In Trouble: Report

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has reacted to Manchester City’s recent Champions League ban. He claimed that they have been ‘screwed.’ Messi was recently linked with a switch to the defending Premier League champions who were banned from UEFA Club competitions for violating Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations for the next two seasons.

Also Read | Man City ban: Fans have raised more than £4,500 to make banners and protest against UEFA

Man City ban: Lionel Messi surprised by UEFA verdict

Lionel Messi was quizzed by Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo recently on Man City’s ban. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner exclaimed that it was surprising to know about City’s ban because such stringent actions are taken rarely. He also spoke on a similar situation involving Ligue 1 Champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Also Read | Man City ban: Pep Guardiola won't leave Man City even if they get demoted to League Two

Man City ban: Lionel Messi speaks on mass exit of City players

Lionel Messi stated that PSG got away with similar allegations by paying a hefty fine. However, if City are not allowed to participate in the Champions League, then it would be weird, asserted the Argentine. Messi also opened up on the rumours of a mass exit if the ban is not overturned.

Man City ban: Lionel Messi addresses City's concerns

Lionel Messi asserted that many players would be looking to secure an exit from the club because two seasons without Champions League football would be quite weird. Bernardo Silva has already revealed his intention to return to his old club Benfica.

Also Read | Man City ban could result in De Bruyne losing £1.25 M - £1.5 M over his basic wage

Lionel Messi Barcagate: Argentine speaks on the issue

Lionel Messi also spoke on Barcagate, a term used to describe alleged attempts by President Josep Bartomeu to demonise senior squad players including Messi and Gerard Pique. Messi claimed that he would wait for further clarification before commenting on the matter.

Also Read | Man City ban: Liverpool players who could get PL medals if City are stripped off 2014 win

Why are Man City banned from UEFA competitions?

Man City were banned by UEFA for breaching FFP rules. Man City have claimed that they will appeal against the decision of the UEFA in the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), with the hope of the decision being overturned. On the other hand, Premier League are also planning to take stringent action against Pep Guardiola’s side, with a point-deduction punishment likely on the cards.

Man City would, however, be allowed to play in the Champions League this season. Pep Guardiola's side have been tied against Spanish giants Real Madrid in the Round of 16 of the Champions League. The first leg will be played at Madrid on February 26 (February 27 according to IST), followed by the return leg on March 17 (March 18 according to IST) in Manchester.