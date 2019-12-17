Mesut Ozil's Records Completely Wiped Out From The Internet In China: Reports

Mesut Ozil recently raised his voice against the persecution of the Muslim Uighur community of Xinjiang. He criticised Muslims all over the world for not raising the issue. Ozil's comments didn't go down well with the Chinese authorities. The country first banned the broadcast of the Arsenal vs Manchester City match and slowly started removing traces of the Arsenal superstar. China banned Mesut Ozil's biggest fan page which consisted of more than 30,000 fans. Now, the German player has been wiped-out from the internet in the country. It means that anyone in China who searches for Mesut Ozil won't find anything about him on the internet.

Uighur children in Turkey thank Mesut Ozil for his stance with Uighurs. Please watch it and share it! pic.twitter.com/j8ptoSbIiz — UighurTimes English (@UighurT) December 15, 2019

Mesut Ozil's pages from social media sites like Douyin and Weibo have been completely erased. The Chinese FA stated that Ozil's comments have hurt everyone in China including his fans in the country. Arsenal distanced themselves from the comments passed by their star player. The club released a statement stating that the content published by Ozil was his own opinion. As a football club, Arsenal have always adhered to the principle of not involving itself into politics.

Mesut Ozil is talking about this, by the way. And he is absolutely right - it is horrific pic.twitter.com/vki6oUBUyM — Barney Ronay (@barneyronay) December 16, 2019

Mesut Ozil's post on Instagram read:

The 31-year-old's post on Instagram stated: "East Turkistan, the bleeding wound of the Ummah, resisting against the persecutors trying to separate them from their religion. They burn their Qurans. They shut down their mosques. They ban their schools. They kill their holy men. The men are forced into camps and their families are forced to live with Chinese men. The women are forced to marry Chinese men. But Muslims are silent. They won't make a noise. They have abandoned them. Don't they know that giving consent for persecution is persecution itself?"

