Barcelona News: Koeman To Take Over & Wants Van De Beek, Abidal Continues, Messi Latest

On Monday, Barcelona announced the sacking of Quique Setien with a new coach set to be announced in the next few days. It is reported that Dutch national team manager Ronald Koeman has an agreement in principle to become the next Barcelona manager. Although Koeman hasn't yet been appointed as Barca boss, it is believed that the Dutchman is already thinking about the players he wants to sign at the Camp Nou.

Quique Setien sacked, Ronald Koeman already planning Barcelona transfers

Quique Setien was appointed as Barcelona manager earlier this year on January 13. During his seven-month stint at the Camp Nou, the Spaniard was in charge for a mere 25 matches: 19 in the league, three in the Champions League and three in the Copa del Rey. Setien recorded 16 wins, four draws and five defeats as Barca boss. Setien was sacked following a meeting with technical director Eric Abidal, just three days following the humiliating 8-2 UCL quarter-final defeat against Bayern Munich.

Ronald Koeman has been choosen as new Barcelona manager. He's going to leave Holland National team to join Barça - official statement on this week. Here we go! 🤝🔵🔴 #FCB #Barcelona #Koeman — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 17, 2020

According to reports, Ronald Koeman is the frontrunner to take up the reins at the Camp Nou and the 57-year-old is already eyeing Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek as his first signing for when he is appointed as Barcelona manager. Van de Beek has been a transfer target for Real Madrid but Koeman is planning to use his Dutch connection in order to lure the 23-year-old attacking midfielder to Barcelona. Van de Beek scored 14 goals and registered seven assists for Ajax during the 2019-20 season.

❗️ LATEST NEWS | The FC Barcelona Board of Directors call presidential elections for first matchday after March 15, 2021. — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 17, 2020

Barcelona presidential elections to be held next year, Josep Maria Bartomeu to continue for 2020-21 season

Another statement from Barcelona that was issued on Monday read that the club brought forward the date of the next presidential elections, which will now take place on the first matchday after March 15, 2021. The LaLiga giants agreed that an immediate call for elections was not feasible due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This means that president Bartomeu and the entire board of directors will assume full responsibility for the 2020-2021 financial year.

Barcelona transfers: Lionel Messi transfer news takes centre stage

Lionel Messi has been linked with a Barcelona exit following a dire 2019-20 campaign which saw the LaLiga heavyweights go trophyless for the first time since the 2007-08 campaign. Manchester City have been closely monitoring Lionel Messi's situation as Pep Guardiola plans for a sensational reunion with the Argentine. Messi has also been linked with a return to his hometown club Newells Old Boys, a club where he began his youth career. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner has just one year left on his Barcelona deal and is yet to sign an extension with the club.

Image Credits - AP / Donny Van De Beek Instagram