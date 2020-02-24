Lionel Messi Reveals How Much His Son Thiago Talks About Cristiano Ronaldo

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has claimed that his elder son Thiago regularly talks about Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo. Thiago is thought to be a huge fan of Cristiano Ronaldo, as claimed by the Argentine superstar. Messi’s son also talks about Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suarez, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Arturo Vidal, revealed the six-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Thiago talks most about Luis Suarez: Lionel Messi

While speaking to Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, Lionel Messi claimed that his son talks the most about his Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez. He revealed that Thiago admires Antoine Griezmann and also keeps talking about Arturo Vidal due to his unique hairstyle.

Thiago knows a lot about Cristiano Ronaldo: Lionel Messi

Messi: “After a loss, Thiago forces me to comment on what happened and to explain why we did not win. We talk a lot.” — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) January 28, 2019

Lionel Messi also claimed that Thiago knows a lot about PSG stars Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. Thiago keeps questioning the Barcelona captain about the three superstars. Thiago plays for the Barcelona youth team and looks to replicate his father’s performance on the field.

Lionel Messi revealed that Thiago and his second son Mateo are taking a keen interest in football and are regularly spotted during Barcelona’s games. While speaking to Sport last year, Messi had claimed that Thiago was his biggest footballing critic.

Lionel Messi scores poker against SD Eibar

Lionel Messi scored a poker in his recent LaLiga game against SD Eibar on Saturday. He has now scored 23 goals in 28 games for Barcelona this season. The Catalan giants will next play against Napoli in the Round of 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday (Wednesday according to IST).

