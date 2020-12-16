LIV Vs TOT Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Premier League Match Preview

The Reds of Merseyside host Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur tonight at Anfield for their Premier League game. The match is scheduled to be played on Wednesday, December 16, with kick-off at 1:30 AM IST (Thursday). Let's have a look at LIV vs TOT Dream11 prediction, LIV vs TOT match prediction, and other details of this thrilling encounter.

𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗥𝗣𝗢𝗢𝗟 𝘃 𝗦𝗣𝗨𝗥𝗦 🔴 ⚪️



📺 💻 Watch tonight's huge clash at Anfield 𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘 on @primevideosport! #THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 16, 2020

Tonight’s top of the table clash will see a well-drilled, counter-attacking Mourinho’s team take on the free-flowing football of Klopp’s Liverpool. Tottenham have started off their Premier League campaign in fantastic fashion. The London based outfit are currently at the top of the table, having managed to register 25 points from 12 games. They have won their PL games against big teams like Manchester, City, Man United, and Arsenal. They also managed to draw against Frank Lampard's Chelsea earlier this month and have managed to play very well against tough oppositions. With 7 wins and 4 draws, Jose Mourinho's Tottenham finally look like a side that can challenge for the title and will be aiming to consolidate their position at the top with a win tonight.

Also Read Liverpool Vs Tottenham Live Stream: Match Preview, How To Watch Premier League Matchday 13

Liverpool on the other hand had a very topsy -turvy start to their Premier League campaign. The defending champions are going through a roller coaster ride in the Premier League with injuries to key players affecting them. Despite all their problems, Liverpool have maintained Anfeid as their fortress and it still remains difficult to beat them at home. Jose Mourinho's Spurs will have a task at hand if they wish to walk away with all 3 points from Anfield.

LIV vs TOT playing 11

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Fabinho, Matip, Henderson, Jones, Wijnaldum, Mane, Salah, Firimino

Lloris; Aurier, Reguilon Alderweireld, Dier, Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Ndombele, Bergwijn, Kane, Son

Also Read ATKMB Vs FCG Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team News, Hero ISL 2020-21 Game Preview

LIV vs TOT Dream11 team

Goalkeeper- Alisson Becker

Defenders- Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Eric Dier, Reguilon

Midfielders- Jones, Hojbjerg, Henderson

Attackers- Mohamed Salah, Son Heung-Min, Harry Kane

Also Read BAY Vs WOL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Bundesliga Match Preview

LIV vs TOT Dream11 team top picks

Captain- Son Heung-Min

Vice-captain – Harry Kane

LIV vs TOT match prediction

A Jose Mourinho team in his second season is always deadly and Tottenham Hotspur have certainly lived up to those standards. Hosts Liverpool will have to churn out a determined performance if they wish to get a positive result in their favour. We predict a 1-1 draw in tonight's Premier League game as the attacks of both the teams are likely to cancel each other out.

Also Read Barcelona Vs Real Sociedad Live Stream: Team News And How To Watch LaLiga Matchday 19

Note: The above LIV vs TOT Dream11 prediction, LIV vs TOT Dream11 team, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The LIV vs TOT Dream11 Team and LIV vs TOT playing 11 do not guarantee positive results.