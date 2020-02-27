Pep Guardiola's Email Hacked, Alleged Details Of De Ligt, Sokratis Transfer Revealed

According to reports in England, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola’s email was hacked a few years back. It is also reported that the hacker tried to sell off the emails for an amount of £100,000. The hacker was however arrested by the Manchester police for the crime while he was working at the Etihad base in 2017.

Pep Guardiola email hacked: IT worker involved in hacking

It is reported that the hacker who worked as an IT executive had got access to personal details relating to Man City players. Transfer details including rumours of various players joining the club were revealed, as per the British publication The Sun. The hacked claimed that it was the easiest thing he had ever done in life and he accessed every email of the manager.

Pep Guardiola email hacked: Details of De Ligt and Sokratis transfer leaked

The hacker claimed that he had accessed Pep Guardiola’s email account from his mobile. He also claimed to have downloaded emails which included those relating to confidential transfer exchanges and his complete contact book. He is said to have found information on the possible transfers to City. Apparently, there were talks on the signing of Matthijs de Ligt and Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

Pep Guardiola email hacked: De Ligt, Sokratis transfer could not materialise

However, these transfers could not materialise as Matthijs de Ligt went on to join Juventus from AFC Ajax in 2018. Meanwhile, Sokratis joined Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund in the same year. The hacker also claimed that he possessed contact details of every Man City player including former players like Joe Hart and Vincent Kompany.

Pep Guardiola email hacked: Revelations mount pressure after Man City UCL ban

It is reported that the Manchester police conducted a thorough search of his home. There were also efforts made to examine his computers, mobile phones and email accounts. The IT worker is thought to have worked for Man City for a period of two years from 2016-2018. After which, the club decided to end their contract with the IT firm. These revelations come at a time when Man City are already reeling under intense pressure. They were banned by UEFA from participating in UEFA club competitions for the next two years due to Financial Fair Play (FFP) violations.

