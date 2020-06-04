Liverpool Submit Loan Offer To Sign Ousmane Dembele From Barcelona: Report

Liverpool are reportedly interested in acquiring Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele on a loan deal with an option to make the move permanent. Despite boasting a potent attacking trio of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, reports suggest Jurgen Klopp is eager to add a fourth talented option to give him fluidity in attack. Among several targets considered by the Reds, Ousmane Dembele is reportedly high up on Jurgen Klopp's wishlist.

Ousmane Dembele transfer: Liverpool make loan offer for Dembele

According to Sky Sports Italy, Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool could make a move for the former Dortmund man if their pursuits of other targets hit a dead end. Ousmane Dembele, who joined Barcelona in 2017 on a reported €105 million transfer, has so far failed to justify his price tag at Camp Nou. Signed to replace Neymar - who left for Paris Saint Germain on a world-record deal - Ousmane Dembele has struggled to fill that void as he has mostly struggled with injuries during his three years with Barcelona. The 23-year-old has played 74 times in all competitions for Barcelona, scoring 19 times. This season, he started just five times in LaLiga.

Liverpool have submitted a loan with option to buy proposal to Barcelona for French winger Ousmane Dembélé in recent days, but he has no intention of leaving, according to Gianluca Di Marzio. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) June 3, 2020

Juventus also considering Ousmane Dembele transfer

Despite his concerns with injury, Ousmane Dembele remains high on Jurgen Klopp's wishlist. Klopp was reportedly interested in making a move for Dembele last summer. While Barcelona could be looking to part ways with Ousmane Dembele as a part of their summer clear-out, it is said Dembele will likely reject a loan offer from the Premier League giants, as he still is hoping to buckle down and prove he has a future at Camp Nou. As for the competition for his signature, Liverpool will be up against Serie A leaders Juventus, who also hold an interest in the French winger. Juventus are looking to replace their ageing wingers with young talents and Dembele seems to perfectly fit the bill.

Elsewhere, Liverpool continue to be linked with RB Leipzig star Timo Werner. The Reds are credited with an interest in Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar, Roma attacker Nicolo Zaniolo, as well with an audacious summer move for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

Liverpool two weeks ago asked time to Leipzig for Timo Werner. The two clubs are not in official talks yet - but #LFC are still Werner’s priority. He spoke with Klopp many times and he will wait Liverpool. He’d consider other bids only if Liverpool will decide to give up 🔴 #LFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 29, 2020

