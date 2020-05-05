Liverpool Dropped A 3-0 Lead Vs Crystal Palace On May 5, 2014 To Dash Title Hopes: Watch

Tuesday completed 6 years since Liverpool blew their title hopes after slumping to a fascinating 3-3 draw against Crystal Palace. The match was famously dubbed by rival fans as 'Crystanbul', referring to the famous Liverpool comeback in Istanbul where they lifted the Champions League title after conceding a 3-0 lead. The Crystanbul match was preceded by Liverpool's crushing 2-0 defeat to Chelsea, where captain Steven Gerrard infamously slipped to end their title hopes.

OTD Crystal Palace vs Liverpool 2014: Luis Suarez reduced to tears after Dwight Gayle's Crystanbul heroics

Liverpool entered Selhurst Park on May 5, 2014 with the hope of maintaining pressure on table-toppers Manchester City with a win against Crystal Palace. Luis Suarez, who enjoyed a dream Premier League season got himself on the scoresheet after Joe Allen and Daniel Sturridge put The Reds in front. The Brendan Rodgers-managed side were in total command and with less than 15 minutes to play, it seemed Liverpool had secured all three points to keep their challenge alive.

However, the Liverpool defence crumbled under pressure in the final 11 minutes of the Crystal Palace vs Liverpool 2014 clash, with Dwight Gayle scoring a brace to deny Liverpool the all-important three points. The resulted was a tough one to take for the Liverpool players and the fans with talismanic strike Luis Suarez reduced to tears.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool 2014: Dwight Gayle's Crystanbul brace dashes Liverpool's title hopes

Liverpool 2013-14 season

Brendon Rodgers' Liverpool side were amongst the most dominant in the 2013/14 Premier League season and almost came close to ending their title drought. The Reds were powered by Luis Suarez and Daniel Sturridge's heroics in front of goal with the duo scoring a combined 55 goals in the Liverpool 2013-14 season. Suarez won the Premier League Golden Boot and was named the PFA Players' and Fans Player of the Season for his 31 goals in the season and made the PFA Team of the year along with Steven Gerrard and Daniel Sturridge.

