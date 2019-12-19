Liverpool Enter Club World Cup Final Courtesy Roberto Firmino's Injury-time Goal

Reigning European champions Liverpool needed a late goal from Roberto Firmino to see off Mexican side Monterrey in the Club World Cup semi-final. Both goalkeepers had to produce some fine saves to keep their side in the tie until Trent Alexander-Arnold found Firmino with a well-timed pass to make it 2-1 to Liverpool in the 91st minute. Liverpool was handed a big blow even before the match began after Virgil van Dijk was ruled out for the tie with a minor illness, making the win all the more special for the Premier League leaders.

Liverpool vs Monterrey highlights: Watch

Short of defenders, Jurgen Klopp opted to use Jordan Henderson and James Milner at the back. Liverpool took an early lead after Mohamed Salah slipped a pass behind the Monterrey's defence for an easy finish for Naby Keita. However, the Mexican side soon found the equaliser after Liverpool were caught out from a set-piece. Jesus Gallardo's first-time shot was well saved by Alisson, but the ball fell straight to Rogelio Funes Mori, who made no mistake from close range. Despite having more of the ball, Liverpool struggled to break down the Mexican side, partly thanks to their goalkeeper Marcelo Barovero. Klopp turned to the bench in the second half bringing on Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Trent Alexander-Arnold. The move paid off after Alexander-Arnold and Firmino combined for Liverpool winner in the dying minutes of the game. With the win, Liverpool reached their second Club World Cup final and will look to win the tournament for the first time in their history (last time they lost 1-0 to Sao Paolo in 2005). They will face Flamengo in the final on Saturday, December 21.

"I am really overly-happy with the performance because I knew before the game that it will be really tough and difficult and the boys did really well again."



The boss on tonight's #ClubWC performance 💪 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 18, 2019

Liverpool vs Monterrey player ratings

Liverpool

Alisson Becker - 7.5/10

Joe Gomez - 7/10

Andy Robertson - 6.5/10

Jordan Henderson - 6/10

James Milner - 6/10

Naby Keita: 7.5/10

Adam Lallana - 7/10

Alex Oxlade Chamberlain - 6/10

Xherdan Shaqiri - 6/10

Divock Origi - 6.5/10

Mohamed Salah - 7/10

Substitutes - Roberto Firmino: 7/10, Sadio Mane - 6/10, Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6.5/10

Monterrey

Marcelo Barovero - 6.5/10

Cesar Jasib Montes - 6/10

Nicolas Sanchez - 5.5/10

John Medina - 6/10

Luis Vangioni - 5/10

Rodolfo Pizzaro - 6/10

Celso Ortiz - 5.5/10

Jesus Gallardo - 6.5/10

Carlos Rodriguez - 6/10

Dorlan Pabon - 7/10

Rogelio Funes Mori - 6/10

Substitutes: Miguel Layun - 6/10, Maximiliano Meza - NA, Jonathan Gonzalez - NA

