Caroline Wozniacki Net Worth, Endorsements, Retirement, Career And Personal Life

Caroline Wozniacki is one of the most impressive tennis players in the world. Since making her WTA debut in 2005, Wozniacki has won many accolades over the years and is also a former World No.1 player in women's singles; a position she held onto for a record 67 weeks. She is still considered by many as one of the most underrated tennis stars, after having bested the likes of Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova in the past.

Caroline Wozniacki salary and endorsements

Caroline Wozniacki was once the seventh highest-paid female athlete in the world, as she reportedly made a whopping $7.5 million in 2017. And while her current salary details are known, Wozniacki has boasted a number of her sponsorship and endorsement deals with brands like Babolat, Rolex, Adidas, USANA, The Players' Tribune and Mundipharma and The Residences at Seafire, which formed a major part of her massive worth. Apart from her tennis career, Caroline Wozniacki also operates a restaurant chain, The Fat Wozniacki Burger in Copenhagen and owns a Vodka brand called Pure Wonder Wozniacki. Interestingly, the Danish star owns a football team, The Odense Angels.

Caroline Wozniacki net worth

Caroline Wozniacki ranks amongst the richest tennis players in the world. He has a net worth that stands at an estimated $30 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth. The Danish star has made a total of approximately $33 million in prize money throughout her time playing the sport.

Caroline Wozniacki husband

Caroline Wozniacki is a married woman. She is married to a retired NBA player David Lee, 36. David played college basketball for the Florida Alligators before being drafted 30th overall by the New York Knicks in the 2005 NBA draft.

Caroline Wozniacki retirement

Caroline Wozniacki ended her career with a defeat at the Australian Open as she was knocked out by lower-ranked Ons Jabeur of Tunisia. The 29-year-old, who has already announced last December that this would be her final tournament, lost 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 in the third round of the game.

"I think it was only fitting that my last match would be a three-setter, a grinder and that I would finish my career with a forehand error."



Ever the joker, @CaroWozniacki ❤️#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/LhFs8Kxkyj — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 24, 2020

The Danish former World No.1 brought the curtain down on her long glittering career after an impressive array of 30 WTA singles titles, with her sole Grand Slam triumph coming in 2018 at Melbourne Park. Wozniacki has been suffering from rheumatoid arthritis for a while now after being diagnosed with the disorder after the 2018 US Open.

Image credits: Instagram | Caroline Wozniacki