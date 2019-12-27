Arsenal Legend Thierry Henry Backs Liverpool To Pull Off An 'Invincibles' Act

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City were once touted as the next 'Invincibles'. It was until Liverpool came along and inflicted a 4-3 defeat on Manchester City. Manchester City went on to win the Premier League in the 2017-18 season and then again in the 2018-19 season. Now, with Manchester City falling short of the 'Invincibles' expectation, a member of the famed 'Invincibles' team has backed Liverpool to go unbeaten this season.

Also Read | Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold Mimics Kylian Mbappe After Scoring Vs Leicester City

Thierry Henry: “What they’re doing is just abnormal. You should be happy to see a team like that. I’m not a Liverpool fan as everyone knows, but I like to see a team like that and the way they play. They are unstoppable, what they are doing at the minute is frightening.” 😍 pic.twitter.com/ziOVYlLO3v — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) December 27, 2019

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry backs Liverpool to emulate Arsenal's 'Invincibles' side

Thierry Henry was one of the most popular members of Arsenal's famed Invincibles side last decade, along with Patrick Vieira, Sol Campbell, Ashley Cole and Robert Pires. Under Arsene Wenger, that Arsenal side went unbeaten for the entirety of the 2003-04 Premier League season. Arsenal ended that season with 26 wins, 12 draws, zero defeats and 90 points.

Thierry Henry was at hand to witness Liverpool batter Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day. Courtesy of Trent Alexander-Arnold's exploits, Liverpool registered a dominating 4-0 win over Brendan Rodgers' Foxes to open up a massive 13-point lead at the top of the table. With Liverpool unbeaten in 18 Premier League games so far this season, Arsenal legend Thierry Henry believes that Liverpool can continue this run all the way till May 2020.

Also Read | Leicester Vs Liverpool Highlights: Jurgen Klopp's Reds Hunt Down Foxes 4-0 In Their Den

“I said before the game it was a matter of when. They are unstoppable, what they are doing at the minute is frightening. I think that team can stay unbeaten, and it will be who's going to beat them first, because I think they will win the league." - Thierry Henry told Amazon Prime.

Thierry Henry said that while he was not a Liverpool fan, he does like to see a team play the way Liverpool are playing this season. Henry continued by saying that Liverpool have added a new facet to their game. "However you want them to win, they win it," the Arsenal legend concluded by saying.

Also Read | Virgil Van Dijk Seen Helping The Ground Staff After Liverpool Defeat Leicester City

While Arsenal may have experienced a downturn in their fortunes in recent years, the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City have pulled the rug out from under Manchester United and Arsenal in the last couple of years.

Also Read | Arsenal Vs Bournemouth Highlights: Aubameyang Nets First Goal Of The Mikel Arteta Era