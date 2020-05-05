Liverpool Fans In Jail Threatened To Kill Me And My Family: Evra After Suarez Racism Row

The Patrice Evra Suarez racism incident in 2011 set a lot of things in motion for both, Evra and Suarez as well as the clubs involved. Such incidents were only just starting to gain attention during those years in the Premier League. There was a lot of hate directed towards Patrice Evra on social media at that time, especially from Liverpool faithful. Patrice Evra recently gave further insight into the incident while speaking on the UTD podcast earlier this week.

Liverpool fans in jail threatened to kill me and my family, says Patric Evra after Luis Suarez racism case

While speaking on the UTD podcast, former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra revealed the death threats he received from Liverpool fans after the Luis Suarez racism case. The Frenchman was quoted as saying, "Manchester United received so many threatening letters about me. People said: 'We're in jail, we're Liverpool fans. When we get out, we're going to kill you and your family'. For two months, I had security everywhere I went. They were sleeping in front of my house."

The ex-United man even added that Manchester United hired special security personnel for him and his family during that tough period in his life. He revealed that his family was scared, including his wife and brother but added that he had no idea why he was being targeted by fans who did not know the truth. Suarez was found guilty and received an eight-match ban from the FA.

However, Liverpool called the ban 'extraordinary' as Luis Suarez continued to claim his innocence in the racism case against him. The club even decided to wear 'Suarez 7' t-shirts in support of the suspended forward as a sign of protest. Patrice Evra went on to add that he had forgiven his old enemy and even spoke to the Barcelona star before the 2015 Champions League final while playing for Juventus.

The Evra Suarez racism incident

“I remember, during that game, I was talking to myself saying: If you punch him now, people will see you as the bad one. People will forget about what he said."



