Luis Suarez Bit Ivanovic OTD In 2013 As Chelsea And Liverpool Played Out A 2-2 Draw

Luis Suarez came into the limelight while playing for Ajax in the Dutch Eredivisie. The Uruguayan striker quickly attracted the attention of Premier League giants Liverpool and secured a move to Anfield in January 2011. Luis Suarez swiftly established himself as one of the most lethal and prolific strikers in the English top flight as he went on to score 69 goals in 110 appearances for Liverpool in his three years at Anfield. However, one of the incidents that the Uruguayan will be remembered for is the Luis Suarez Ivanovic bite incident during the Liverpool vs Chelsea game in 2013.

Throwback to when Luis Suarez was involved in seven goals while playing for Barcelona

Luis Suarez ban: Luis Suarez bit Branislav Ivanovic as Chelsea and Liverpool played out a 2-2 draw OTD in 2013

ON THIS DAY: In 2013, Luis Suárez bit into Branislav Ivanovic during Liverpool's 2-2 draw against Chelsea.



He went onto receive a 10-game ban.

Luis Suarez Ivanovic bite incident and subsequent Luis Suarez ban

The Reds were 2-1 down against Chelsea at Anfield, which made Suarez latch on to Ivanovic’s right arm on April 21 back in 2013. With no VAR being present, Luis Suarez stayed on the pitch and even handed the home team an equaliser to salvage a draw. The Luis Suarez ban quickly followed as he was handed a 10-game ban for biting Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic during the Liverpool vs Chelsea game. The Luis Suarez ban was one of the longest-serving sanctions served to a Premier League player.

I'm sad for what happened this afternoon, I apologize Ivanovic and all football world for my inexcusable behaviour. I'm so sorry about it!! — Luis Suarez (@LuisSuarez9) April 21, 2013

