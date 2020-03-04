Liverpool Fans Mock Gary Lineker's 'Klopp Out' Tweet Angrily Post FA Cup Loss To Chelsea

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool suffered a 2-0 defeat against Chelsea in the 5th round of the FA Cup on Tuesday night. It was Liverpool's third defeat in four games across all competitions. Amid a stellar season, Gary Lineker decided to take a sly dig at the Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp with a cheeky tweet but Liverpool fans were quick to pounce on him. In case you missed the game, catch the Chelsea vs Liverpool highlights below -

Chelsea vs Liverpool highlights: Chelsea dump Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool out of FA Cup

Arguably the match of the fifth round, Chelsea vs Liverpool was expected by many fans to be entertaining. A high-intensity game from the kick-off at Stamford Bridge and the home side took the lead through Willian after Adrian's howler. The Spanish goalkeeper didn't deal with the Brazilian's shot and gifted the Blues an early advantage. Liverpool were prevented from scoring only due to the brilliance of Kepa Arrizabalaga, who made three saves in as many seconds to keep the visitors at bay.

What a Kepa. 3 saves in 3 seconds. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) March 3, 2020

Jurgen Klopp looked on as Ross Barkley ran at his Liverpool defence as they backed off him in the second half to double Chelsea's lead. The Reds then got Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah on the pitch in desperation to change the course of the game. But the move went in vain as Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool marked their third loss in four games.

Chelsea vs Liverpool highlights: Gary Lineker tweets

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was nearly flawless in the Premier League until Watford handed the Merseyside club their first defeat of the season. However, just before a win against West Ham United, Liverpool suffered a 1-0 loss against Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League as well taking a blip in results over the last four games. Former Leicester City and England forward Gary Lineker jokingly pointed out due to the below-par record, Jurgen Klopp's time at Anfield could be finished.

3 defeats in 4 games for Liverpool. Klopp out? — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) March 3, 2020

Chelsea vs Liverpool highlights: Liverpool fans react

Following elimination from the FA Cup, Liverpool fans came to the backing of their manager, having none of Lineker's jokes. One Liverpool replied, “No way. Klopp is in. It happens because the players are humans hence fatigue.” While another stated, “Hopefully you’ll be out when the TV Licence is turned in to a subscription channel.” One aimed straight back at Lineker, “Hopefully you’ll be out when the TV Licence is turned in to a subscription channel.”

One fan was looking at the positives of Liverpool winning the Premier League "A shoulder shrug season, Premier League just a consolation prize, I’ll take it.” While another took it as a joke: “Yep let’s get rid of him...had enough of these defeats, poor season!

Chelsea vs Liverpool highlights: For fans that missed the FA Cup live game

In case you missed the FA Cup live action of the Chelsea vs Liverpool game, here are the highlights: