The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Liverpool Fans Rejoice As Premier League Commits Towards Season Completion

Football News

Liverpool fans rejoiced on Premier League's decision to ensure the completion of the ongoing season despite the spread of the contagious coronavirus in England.

Written By Minaam Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Liverpool

In what could be termed as a major relief for Liverpool and their fans, the Premier League emergency meeting has reiterated its commitment to completing the season. Premier League fixtures have been under suspension since the past week. Europe has been in a state of complete lockdown after the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read | UEFA denies Liverpool will be crowned Premier League champions if season is cancelled

Premier League suspension: Clubs agree to complete the season

In the meeting, 20 Premier League clubs including league leaders Liverpool resolved to complete the season despite the pandemic. The clubs have also expressed their willingness to play the remaining 92 games behind closed doors. Meanwhile, the games could be broadcast on television so that Premier League TV ratings do not take a hit. This will be done in order to comply with the contract with the broadcasters. The Premier League had earlier suspended the competition until April 3. However, the meeting has also agreed to extend the suspension until April 30.

Also Read | Stay At Home Challenge: Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher fails miserably in his attempt

Premier League suspension: Liverpool fans react to meeting’s decisions

Premier League suspension: Meeting amends certain rules

The Premier League meeting has also agreed to nullify the rules that stipulate the season should end by June 30. This has been done to ensure the completion of the season. On the other hand, UEFA has decided to postpone the Euro 2020 competition until next year. This will provide some much-needed flexibility to the Premier League to play all its remaining fixtures.

Also Read | Premier League suspension: Aston Villa donating 850 lunch boxes amid coronavirus crisis

Premier League table: Liverpool have a 25-point lead

Liverpool are on course to win their first-ever Premier League title this season. The Reds have a 25-point lead on the Premier League table over second-placed Manchester City. Completion of the season might well mean that Jurgen Klopp’s men will get their hands on some silverware this season after being knocked out of the Champions League and FA Cup.

Also Read | Premier League suspension: Coronavirus outbreak hits England's football leagues

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Nirbhaya
NIRBHAYA CASE: THE FINAL 24 HOURS
Peter Mukerjea
PETER MUKERJEA WALKS OUT OF JAIL
Russia
RUSSIA FMBA: '3 PROTOTYPE VACCINES'
Rangan Gogoi
ARNAB'S REPLY TO JUSTICE GOGOI
Virender Sehwag
SEHWAG LAUDS 'JANTA CURFEW'
Sourav Ganguly
GANGULY'S TRIBUTE TO PK BANERJEE