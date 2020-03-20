Liverpool Fans Rejoice As Premier League Commits Towards Season Completion

In what could be termed as a major relief for Liverpool and their fans, the Premier League emergency meeting has reiterated its commitment to completing the season. Premier League fixtures have been under suspension since the past week. Europe has been in a state of complete lockdown after the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Premier League suspension: Clubs agree to complete the season

The professional game in England will be further postponed until no earlier than 30 April.



Latest update 👇 https://t.co/EiZrUn65Jn — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 19, 2020

In the meeting, 20 Premier League clubs including league leaders Liverpool resolved to complete the season despite the pandemic. The clubs have also expressed their willingness to play the remaining 92 games behind closed doors. Meanwhile, the games could be broadcast on television so that Premier League TV ratings do not take a hit. This will be done in order to comply with the contract with the broadcasters. The Premier League had earlier suspended the competition until April 3. However, the meeting has also agreed to extend the suspension until April 30.

Premier League suspension: Liverpool fans react to meeting’s decisions

I don’t see a scenario where the season doesn’t result in Liverpool winning the title. It would be too cruel — ⚽️ Around the World (@SoccerATW) March 19, 2020

The reds are top of the league........ — Chris Allan (@chrisallan24) March 19, 2020

The good news is that our players will have a long break and really can return propper fit and buzzing! And we will end the season and will be winners! No matter what the haters wish! 😊 — Julian 👑 (@Julian_01m) March 19, 2020

some things are worth to wait @LFC 🔴🙏🏼 — 𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐚 (@lfcxtn) March 19, 2020

It would be unfair to deny you the title. But considering and assessing the situation, we hope you are fine with the wait. Stay safe. :) — prarambha dahal (@prarambha) March 19, 2020

Premier League suspension: Meeting amends certain rules

The Premier League meeting has also agreed to nullify the rules that stipulate the season should end by June 30. This has been done to ensure the completion of the season. On the other hand, UEFA has decided to postpone the Euro 2020 competition until next year. This will provide some much-needed flexibility to the Premier League to play all its remaining fixtures.

Premier League table: Liverpool have a 25-point lead

Liverpool are on course to win their first-ever Premier League title this season. The Reds have a 25-point lead on the Premier League table over second-placed Manchester City. Completion of the season might well mean that Jurgen Klopp’s men will get their hands on some silverware this season after being knocked out of the Champions League and FA Cup.

