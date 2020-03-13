Premier League Suspended As Coronavirus Outbreak Hits England's Football Leagues

The Premier League suspended news has not taken many fans by surprise in all fairness following the impact of the Coronavirus outbreak in the European continent. The Coronavirus pandemic has caused concern of the Premier League cancelled. However, following the positive testing of Coronavirus for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, the Premier League decided to hold an emergency meeting, decided the future of English football leagues. Read on to know if the Premier League suspended or Premier League cancelled news is true also when will the Premier League resume.

ALSO READ: FIFA To Collaborate With WHO To Raise Awareness And Fight Coronavirus

We've collectively agreed with the @premierleague and @EFL to suspend the professional game in England until 3 April at the earliest.https://t.co/RnJlJjtY77 — The FA (@FA) March 13, 2020

Premier League suspended until April 3: Premier League Coronavirus

The Premier League issued a statement to hold an emergency meeting on Friday morning after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was tested positive for Coronavirus. Along with the former Manchester City manager, Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi also tested positive. On Friday morning, the FA announced that all football leagues in England have been suspended as Coronavirus continues to cause chaos across the globe. Premier League Coronavirus suspension was made official on Friday, March 13, 2020.

Following this morning’s announcement from @FA, the #ThreeLions’ games against Italy and Denmark will no longer take place in March.



Fans who purchased tickets can find refund information here:https://t.co/0sz6F8ndfi — England (@England) March 13, 2020

Premier League suspended: Premier League Coronavirus affected players

Benjamin Mendy has put himself in isolation after one of his family members was tested positive for Coronavirus. Yesterday, three Leicester City players were tested for the disease to control the Premier League Coronavirus outbreak. Apart from Leicester, another club had a chance to create the Premier League cancelled scare, Watford. Nigel Pearson's Hornets had three players showing symptoms for the Coronavirus plague.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo Is NOT Infected By Coronavirus, Will Remain In Quarantine For Precaution

Mikel Arteta and Arsenal

Benjamin Mendy and Man City

Three Leicester players

Three Watford players

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Chelsea



End this farce now. — Dale Johnson (@DaleJohnsonESPN) March 13, 2020

ALSO READ: Everton Confirm Squad In Quarantine After Players Show Coronavirus Symptoms

Coronavirus UK: EFL suspended

The English Football League has decided to suspend all games in the tournament until April 3 due to the Coronavirus UK outbreak.

English Football League has agreed to suspend all games until at least 4 April due to the virus outbreak — Sky News Breaking (@SkyNewsBreak) March 13, 2020



Premier League suspended: Here's the official Twitter handle breaking the news



The Premier League, FA, EFL and WSL have collectively agreed to postpone the professional game in England



Full statement: https://t.co/XcDyzBp4Ol pic.twitter.com/cmYjoY3LRR — Premier League (@premierleague) March 13, 2020

ALSO READ: Liverpool Champions League Exit Vs Atletico Madrid To Cost Club Over £30 Million: Report

Premier League suspended: When will the Premier League resume?

The Premier League along with all other Pro Football in the country has been suspended until April 3.