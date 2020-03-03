Liverpool Fans Slam Dejan Lovren For Snapping Club's Unbeaten Streak 2 Seasons In A Row

Liverpool's unbeaten run in the Premier League was brought to an abrupt halt after they fell to a 3-0 loss to Watford on Saturday. Jurgen Klopp and his men produced a dismal performance at Vicarage Raod as the struggling Hornets deservedly won the game. Furious Liverpool fans have since blamed defender Dejan Lovren for his poor show, and even for costing them an unbeaten season this weekend.

Also Read | AC Milan Looks To Sign Liverpool Defender Dejan Lovren In Jan 2020!

Watford vs Liverpool highlights: Liverpool unbeaten run comes to an end

Dejan Lovren, who spent the majority of the season on the bench, was inserted back into the starting line-up for the injured Joe Gomez. The Croatian was one of many Liverpool players who underperformed on Saturday. Making only his ninth appearance this season, Lovren was seemingly poor as he failed to deal with the physical presence of Watford striker Troy Deeney.

Troy Deeney has said his deliberate ploy to target Dejan Lovren was the key to the Hornets ending Liverpool's unbeaten run.



“You try and pick on the weaker of the two – no disrespect to Lovren. He tried to fight me & wasn't even watching the ball & it worked out perfectly.” 🤔 pic.twitter.com/4x2tODxCVq — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) February 29, 2020

The Watford captain admitted after the game that his side repeatedly targetted Dejan Lovren as they considered him 'weaker' as compared to Virgil van Dijk.

Also Read | Dejan Lovren Shares WhatsApp Conversation With Mohamed Salah After Liverpool beat Man United

Liverpool unbeaten run ends: Fans slam Dejan Lovren

Some Reds fans have even gone on to slam the defender claiming that he costed them from going unbeaten for two seasons in a row. Last season, Dejan Lovren was at fault when Liverpool lost their only Premier League game at the Etihad. The Croatian afforded far too much space to Man City striker Sergio Aguero, which ultimately led to a goal. The loss to City proved crucial as Liverpool eventually lost to Pep Guardiola's side in the race for the Premier League title by a solitary point.

This season, Liverpool still hold a 22-point advantage over Manchester City and look set to end their quest for the Premier League title. This hasn't stopped fans from slamming Dejan Lovren for ending Liverpool's unbeaten run.

Also Read | Troy Deeney Hails Tyson Fury Inspiration For Watford's 3-0 Win Over Liverpool after bullying Dejan Lovren

Check out some of the reactions from enraged fans

Andy Gray: “There's a saying in football - 'you get ragdolled' - when a centre-forward bosses you. He [Deeney] did that to Lovren today. The last time Liverpool lost by three goals guess who was centre back? Dejan Lovren." 🤔 pic.twitter.com/m3P4Hp0or6 — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) February 29, 2020

Dejan Lovren when he arrived to Liverpool’s training session this morning... pic.twitter.com/cUsnRuRgF8 — EPL Bible (@EPLBible) March 1, 2020

Liverpool going unbeaten the whole season.



Lovren turning up to fuck shit up: pic.twitter.com/XTkbBlwzvY — B • N • D • N (@Brand0nLFC) March 2, 2020

Also Read | Premier League Results, Highlights And Standings After Matchday 28 Shocked Dejan Lovren and Liverpool