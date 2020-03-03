The Debate
Liverpool Fans Slam Dejan Lovren For Snapping Club's Unbeaten Streak 2 Seasons In A Row

Football News

Liverpool fans have taken to social media to slam defender Dejan Lovren after a poor show in the defeat to Watford. Here are the reactions on social media.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Liverpool

Liverpool's unbeaten run in the Premier League was brought to an abrupt halt after they fell to a 3-0 loss to Watford on Saturday. Jurgen Klopp and his men produced a dismal performance at Vicarage Raod as the struggling Hornets deservedly won the game. Furious Liverpool fans have since blamed defender Dejan Lovren for his poor show, and even for costing them an unbeaten season this weekend. 

Also Read | AC Milan Looks To Sign Liverpool Defender Dejan Lovren In Jan 2020!

Watford vs Liverpool highlights: Liverpool unbeaten run comes to an end

Dejan Lovren, who spent the majority of the season on the bench, was inserted back into the starting line-up for the injured Joe Gomez. The Croatian was one of many Liverpool players who underperformed on Saturday. Making only his ninth appearance this season, Lovren was seemingly poor as he failed to deal with the physical presence of Watford striker Troy Deeney. 

The Watford captain admitted after the game that his side repeatedly targetted Dejan Lovren as they considered him 'weaker' as compared to Virgil van Dijk. 

Also Read | Dejan Lovren Shares WhatsApp Conversation With Mohamed Salah After Liverpool beat Man United

Liverpool unbeaten run ends: Fans slam Dejan Lovren

Some Reds fans have even gone on to slam the defender claiming that he costed them from going unbeaten for two seasons in a row. Last season, Dejan Lovren was at fault when Liverpool lost their only Premier League game at the Etihad. The Croatian afforded far too much space to Man City striker Sergio Aguero, which ultimately led to a goal. The loss to City proved crucial as Liverpool eventually lost to Pep Guardiola's side in the race for the Premier League title by a solitary point. 

This season, Liverpool still hold a 22-point advantage over Manchester City and look set to end their quest for the Premier League title. This hasn't stopped fans from slamming Dejan Lovren for ending Liverpool's unbeaten run.

Also Read | Troy Deeney Hails Tyson Fury Inspiration For Watford's 3-0 Win Over Liverpool after bullying Dejan Lovren

Check out some of the reactions from enraged fans

Also Read | Premier League Results, Highlights And Standings After Matchday 28 Shocked Dejan Lovren and Liverpool

First Published:
