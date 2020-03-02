Troy Deeney Hails Tyson Fury Inspiration For Watford's 3-0 Win Over Liverpool

Watford captain Troy Deeney has admitted that his side took inspiration for Tyson Fury during their match against Liverpool. Liverpool, who were unbeaten in the Premier League before they travelled to Vicarage Road on Friday, were comprehensively beaten 3-0 by a relegation-threatened Watford. Troy Deeney acknowledged the Tyson Fury inspiration but admitted that Liverpool were far from their usual best against Watford.

Watford vs Liverpool highlights: Troy Deeney admits drawing inspiration from Tyson Fury's win the Wilder vs Fury 2 clash

Speaking to the press after their win against Liverpool, Troy Deeney said that his Watford side drew encouragement from Tyson Fury’s impressive performance in the Wilder vs Fury 2 clash. The British boxer beat Deontay Wilder in a heavyweight clash the earlier weekend with a destructive display that forced Wilder’s camp to throw in the towel. Troy Deeney said that like Tyson Fury, Watford thought of going out on the front foot and took their chances.

Final word on the weekend and good way to start another vital one for #WatfordFC



Deeney in full & in full flow.



Yoga, Fury, criticism, Arsenal, Sarr & more in the mix via @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/L5NrnPX0X9 — Adam Leventhal (@AdamLeventhal) March 1, 2020

Watford vs Liverpool highlights: Troy Deeney admits 'Liverpool were off'

Troy Deeney, however, admitted that Liverpool ‘were a little bit off’ and said that they were not at their best. Deeney said that the win against Liverpool would mean nothing If they get relegated from the Premier League. The striker categorically added that Watford were not getting an extra point because they defeated Liverpool and said that he’d be angry if they got relegated and stressed on the importance of clinching as many points as they can.

Watford vs Liverpool highlights: Troy Deeney, Ismaila Sarr goals steer Watford out of relegation zone

Two Ismaila Sarr goals and one from captain Troy Deeney meant that Liverpool were handed their first defeat in the Premier League this season. The loss against Watford ended Liverpool’s run of 43 unbeaten games and their chance for a golden Premier League trophy. The 3-0 victory moved Watford out of the relegation zone, and under new manager Nigel Pearson, the Hornets would hope to continue adding points to their tally as they battle for Premier League survival.

