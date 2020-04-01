Liverpool's Alisson Becker Pulls Off Cristiano Ronaldo Celebration In Self-quarantine

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker seems to be making the most of his time in self-quarantine. The Brazilian international posted an amazing Alisson Becker quarantine video, inviting epic reactions from the fans. Alisson has been out of action since Liverpool played Chelsea in the fifth round of the FA Cup earlier this year. The Brazilian custodian was afforded an extended period of recovery after the Premier League was suspended following the outbreak of coronavirus in England.

Alisson Becker Ronaldo celebration: goalkeeper imitates Cristiano Ronaldo

Liverpool star Alisson Becker posted an Alisson Becker quarantine video on his Instagram account. In the video, he is seen throwing a football towards his home’s duck. On ensuring the ball reached its target, the Brazilian international goes on to perform Cristiano Ronaldo’s 'Siiii' celebration. Alisson Becker’s video was accompanied by a caption that read, “Quarantine effect!! #AB1challenge.”

Fans react to Alisson Becker Ronaldo celebration

Always knew he was a fan . — Mpilo Mabaso (@mpilo_mabaso) March 31, 2020

after breaking several windows,it's finally perfect — Dr. P Mitch 🍥 (@DrMitch001) March 31, 2020

He know who's the 🐐 — Pessi the bottler (@MyNameD76101982) March 31, 2020

How wonder how many times he must have tried before he pulled that off! 😅 — Clint Obi (@StudentDrClint) March 31, 2020

Unreal influence — َ (@CleverGotNext) March 31, 2020

Alisson Becker Ronaldo celebration: Alisson Becker quarantine continues

England has emerged as one of the major coronavirus hotspots in Europe. Fearing the spread of the pandemic, the country has been under complete lockdown for the past few weeks. All Premier League games have been suspended. There have also been reports suggesting that the league could be nullified if the situation does not improve.

Alisson Becker Ronaldo celebration: Premier League coronavirus update

There were a few Premier League players who contracted coronavirus earlier this month. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was the first to contract the virus after Arsenal’s game against Olympiacos in the Europa League. Later, Chelsea confirmed that their player Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for coronavirus. However, the two have since recovered from COVID-19. Meanwhile, Aston Villa goalkeeper Pepe Reina confirmed he tested positive for the pandemic and was on his way towards recovery.

