Liverpool Transfer News: PL Champions-elect In Talks To Sign Bayern Star Thiago Alcantara

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara has been linked with a surprise move to Premier League leaders Liverpool in the summer transfer window. The former Barcelona midfielder has enjoyed immense success with the Bundesliga champions since his move to the Allianz Arena in 2013 but is now looking to ply his trade in a different league after successful stints in Spain and Germany.

Liverpool transfer news: Thiago Alcantara to Liverpool?

According to Germany's Bild, Bayern Munich and Thiago Alcantara's representatives discussed his contractual situation in a meeting on May 4 during the lockdown. The Spanish midfielder's contract with the Bavarian giants runs until June 2021, implying that he has one season left with the Bundesliga champions. The report claims that an agreement was reached between the two parties to extend his stay at the Allianz Arena, with the player having completed seven seasons in Germany.

Update @fcbayern & Thiago: in the Team there are rumors that he wants to join @LFC @SPORTBILD — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) June 24, 2020

Liverpool transfer news: Thiago Alcantara to Liverpool rumours gain momentum

Despite a verbal agreement with Bayern Munich, the Thiago Alcantara to Liverpool talks have gained momentum this week. It is reported that the player has been having second thoughts about his contract extension with the Bavarians. Thiago reportedly feels that this might be his final opportunity to join a club competing for Champions League glory, considering that he is already 29. The Thiago Alcantara to Liverpool rumours, therefore, have started to snowball this week.

Liverpool transfer news: Klopp lauds Thiago Alcantara

The report suggests that Bayern Munich have discussed Liverpool's interest in signing Thiago Alcantara. Jurgen Klopp reportedly believes that the Spaniard is a highly technical and savvy player, thus giving air to Liverpool transfer news linking him with a move to Anfield. Klopp was all praise for Alcantara when Bayern held Liverpool to a goalless draw at Anfield in February last year. He lauded Alcantara as a world-class player, stating that he was pivotal for the Bavarians as a deep-lying midfielder.

Liverpool transfer news: Liverpool Premier League campaign update

Amid the Liverpool transfer news, the Reds host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Wednesday (Thursday according to IST). The Liverpool Premier League campaign this season has been nothing short of exceptional, as they lead the league charts with a 20-point lead over second-placed Manchester City. The Reds are a couple of victories away from clinching their first-ever Premier League title.

