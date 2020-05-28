Liverpool Transfer News: Reds Withdraw Timo Werner Interest, Turn Attention To Wolves Star

Premier League leaders Liverpool have given up on their pursuit to sign RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, recent reports have confirmed. The German international was touted as the next big signing to arrive at Anfield even as they are on course to win their first-ever Premier League title this season.

Liverpool transfer news: Reds pull back from Timo Werner transfer

Back to winning ways and very happy about my hattrick! ⚽️⚽️⚽️💪 @DieRotenBullen pic.twitter.com/5VjU3mOJq7 — Timo Werner (@TimoWerner) May 24, 2020

According to a report by Mirror, Liverpool have refused to meet the release clause put out by RB Leipzig to sign Timo Werner this summer. The Liverpool transfer news comes after Leipzig's CEO Oliver Mintzlaff publicly claimed that the club will not sell the striker at a price lower than £50 million ($61 million). He claimed that the Bundesliga giants will not sell a player below his actual market value if he has a contract which binds him with the club for more than a year.

Liverpool transfer news: Klopp focuses on Traore after Timo Werner transfer miss

Liverpool's refusal to meet Werner's release clause gains significance with a report suggesting that Jurgen Klopp has personally contacted Wolves winger Adama Traore. It is reported that Liverpool are interested in bringing the fleet-footed winger to Anfield this summer, with talks with Wolves said to be in an advanced stage. On the other hand, it is also being claimed that Liverpool could still sign Werner if Leipzig agree lower their asking price to the tune of £30 million ($36 million), considering the financial ramifications of the coronavirus shutdown.

Timo Werner is the only player on record to score a hat-trick and provide a hat-trick of assists in the same Bundesliga game.



And he’s scored more fast-break goals than any other player in the division since 2016/17.



Here’s why everyone wants to sign this electrifying forward. pic.twitter.com/2DRg3lm7GX — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 2, 2020

Liverpool transfer news: Silent transfer market expected

The coronavirus lockdown and the subsequent suspension of the Premier League, as well as other footballing events, is also cited as a major reason in Liverpool's decision to pull back from signing Timo Werner. Nearly all major clubs have accrued heavy financial losses and are likely to have a silent transfer market this summer due to lack of funds, with Manchester United being the only exception, due to their vast cash reserves.

Liverpool transfer news: Timo Werner's stats this season

Timo Werner has a contract with RB Leipzig that ties him down till 2023. The Germany international has emerged as one of the most prolific strikers in the Bundesliga, courtesy of his goalscoring numbers this season. He has scored 30 goals in 39 games for the club this season, while also bagging 12 assists to his credit.

