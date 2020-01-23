Rio Ferdinand 'embarrassed' After Man Utd Defeat Against Burnley, Slams The Club

Premier League side Manchester United were defeated 2-0 by Burnley on Matchday 24 at Old Trafford. Chris Wood and Jay Rodriguez scored at Old Trafford to secure three points for Burnley. After the defeat, former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand has slammed manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the Manchester United board as the team continues to struggle this season.

Also Read | Rio Ferdinand explains the mistake that forced Manchester United to sack Jose Mourinho

Rio Ferdinand slams Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ed Woodward

"I don't see a £600m squad out there! What has been bought?!"



"I'm sitting up here and I'm embarrassed!" 😩



"People at the top need to make changes. You can't defend this!" 😡@rioferdy5's blood is boiling as he reacts to Burnley's first win at Old Trafford since 1962... pic.twitter.com/KOr2UyiZ5N — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 22, 2020

Rio Ferdinand slammed Manchester United’s approach into the game following the Red Devils’ embarrassing loss against Burnley. Rio Ferdinand stated that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s stay at the club should be re-considered, while also criticising Ed Woodward. However, Ferdinand has been a vocal supporter of Solskjaer when the Norwegian International was appointed as the club manager in December 2018.

Also Read | Ole Gunnar Solskjaer responds to Gary Neville demanding Ed Woodward's sacking

Rio Ferdinand upset with Manchester United's transfer policy

Rio Ferdinand while speaking to BT Sport, asserted that he had played with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but the results have not been good enough. He has had some key players injured but with the big amount of money spent on the squad, he was expecting more. He also criticised the club management for spending on players like Marcus Rojo, Radamel Falcao, Marouane Fellaini, Morgan Schneiderlin and Memphis Depay, terming such signings as ‘unnecessary’.

Also Read | Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms Ashley Young's move to Inter Milan

Rio Ferdinand slammed the management for spending £600 million on signings, but the actual impact was from the home-grown talents. He also cited the example of Liverpool, lauding them for buying the players that suited their system.

Manchester United vs Burnley highlights

Chris Wood opened the scoring in the 39th minute for Burnley after netting in from a set-piece. Jay Rodriguez extended Burnley’s lead in the 56th minute, after playing a one-two with Wood. Manchester United are still placed fifth on the Premier League points table, having bagged 34 points in 24 games. The Red Devils will next play in the fourth round of the FA Cup against undeclared opponents on Sunday, January 26, 2020.

Also Read | Patrice Evra takes a dig at Ed Woodward as #SackWoodward trends on Twitter