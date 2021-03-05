Man United Spent £78m Last Summer, NONE Of 5 Signings Have Broken Through In Starting XI

Manchester United had a scathing transfer window amid the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing financial crisis. The Old Trafford outfit acquired the services of five players last summer, spending £78 million in all. But the club's transfer policy last summer has now come under the scanner with none of the five players breaking into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's starting line up ever since.

Also Read | Man United employee accidentally goes live on club’s IG account, over 36,000 fans tune in

Man United transfers: Van de Beek, Alex Telles struggle under Solsjaer

Donny van de Beek was one of the most talked-about signings last summer, with the transfer price estimated at £35 million. He was touted as the ideal replacement for Paul Pogba in case the French midfielder did depart. Van de Beek has, however, failed to break into the lineup, with a mere 13 appearances in the Premier League. His lack of game time is suggestive of the manager's lack of faith in the midfielder. During the 13 appearances in the Premier League, he has netted just once.

Solskjær: "He’s [Van de Beek] not there yet, completely where we want him to be, or where he wants to be. He’s still a doubt for tomorrow." #mulive [mu] — utdreport (@utdreport) March 2, 2021

Alex Telles was roped in from FC Porto for a fee reportedly in the region of £15 million. Telles has racked up six starts in the Premier League this season and has proved his worthiness despite limited game time. But so far, he has had to settle being a squad player, with his presence sufficient for Luke Shaw to deliver consistent performances ever since.

Also Read | Man United have won only three league games from last 10 since topping PL table in January

Cavani emerges as most successful Man United signing last summer

Edinson Cavani was among the key arrivals under Solskjaer's reign last summer. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) legend was available on a free transfer after his contract with the defending Ligue 1 champions expired at the end of the previous season. And Man United succeeded in convincing him for a move to Old Trafford.

But he has not established himself as a regular starter. The striker has often acted as the backup man for Solskjaer with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial being preferred. But the Uruguayan forward is the most impactful player among the new signings, having struck seven goals in 25 appearances across all competitions.

Also Read | Man United should move HEAVEN and EARTH to sign Mbappe or Haaland: Rio Ferdinand

Man United transfers: Diallo, Pellistri yet to make debut

Amad Diallo's deal had been agreed upon with Atalanta last summer. But he arrived at Old Trafford only in January this year. And he is yet to make his debut under Solskjaer, although he did play for the youth team. Meanwhile, Uruguayan youngster Facundo Pellistri was signed for £8.6 million. Having made no appearances for the first team, he was ultimately loaned out to LaLiga outfit Alaves last a couple of months ago.

Also Read | Man United transfer news: Real Madrid CB Raphael Varane becomes £70m target for Solskjaer

Image courtesy: Man United Instagram