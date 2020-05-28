Remaining Premier League Games To Be Held At Original Venues With Police Stewardship

The UK police have reportedly claimed that there would be 'no issues' with the remaining Premier League fixtures being held at their original venues. With Project Restart, the UK Government has tipped the Premier League return for next month but with the games being held at neutral venues. However, the UK police have suggested for the high-profile games to be played out at neutral venues to avoid crowd gatherings outside a stadium.

Premier League return: Police to have a say on Project Restart

While there are strong reports suggesting a Premier League return for June 17, the Government is yet to decide the venues of the fixtures. Due to health and safety issues, Project Restart outlined that games will be held at neutral venues once football returns behind closed doors. The coronavirus UK crisis has been one of the worst in the world, recording 37,460 deaths, according to Worldometer.

Despite the Coronavirus UK crisis, the Government is planning for the Premier League return in order to boost the country's economy that has taken a massive slump during the lockdown. According to reports from the Daily Mail, the UK police have informed the Premier League that they would be prepared to deal with any issues, if and when they arise while clubs play their scheduled fixtures at their existing stadiums. However, there has been concern raised over high-profile games being held at the original venues with the fear that fans may gather outside the stadiums in large numbers. Though the final decision will be made by the UK Government, the input from the police would allow the Premier League chiefs to plan out the Premier League restart in a more orderly manner.

Project Restart set date for Premier League return?

According to multiple reports, the Premier League return has been scheduled for June 17 as clubs have reportedly agreed for the resumption of football in England. Project Restart could see the football season end over a gruelling four week period of action. Players are expected to be tested for coronavirus twice every week as the health and safety of the players remain the primary concern. According to The Telegraph, Aston Villa vs Sheffield United and Man City vs Arsenal will be the two fixtures that will kick off the Premier League return, since these were the fixtures that were earlier postponed. The Merseyside derby at Goodison Park, interestingly, could be scheduled for June 20.

