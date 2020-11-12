Liverpool Transfer News: Reds To Beat Tottenham In Race To Sign Milan Skriniar In January

Liverpool are currently leading the race to bring Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar to the Premier League in January. The Reds' backline has been decimated by injuries this season which has reportedly forced the club to head into the winter transfer market to bring in an established centre-back. However, Jurgen Klopp's side are expected to face competition from Tottenham Hotspur in their pursuit of Skriniar.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo Inches Closer To International Record As Portugal Score 7 Past Andorra

Liverpool transfer news: Reds desperate for an established centre-back after Gomez and Van Dijk injuries

According to reports from ESPN, Liverpool are prepared to make a bid for Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar in the January transfer window. Liverpool allowed Dejan Lovren to leave for Zenit St. Petersburg and chose not to replace him, going into the season with Fabinho as an emergency fourth-choice centre-back. The Merseyside giants are now short on defensive options as Virgil van Dijk picked up a serious knee injury that is likely to keep him sidelined for rest of the season.

ALSO READ: Messi To PSG? Argentina Star's Father Comments On Potential Summer Transfer

Fabinho emerged as a capable stand-in at centre-back before picking up an injury of his own. Most recently, Joe Gomez also suffered a serious knee injury while training with the England national team squad, which is likely to leave the Reds short on options in the heart of their defence. Even Joel Matip has struggled with injuries this term but played the full 90 minutes against Man City on Sunday.

Joe Gomez could miss the rest of the season. #awlfc [@johncrossmirror] — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) November 11, 2020

Liverpool are now keen on making a bid to bring in Milan Skriniar from Inter after it was reported that the Slovakian was eager to leave the San Siro due to lack of regular football. Skriniar has struggled for game time under Antonio Conte this season and featured only twice since recovering from COVID-19.

Liverpool are interested in Milan Skriniar. (Source - ESPN) #LFC — Kristian Sturt (@FootieWriter) November 7, 2020

He has spent three seasons and Inter and has established himself as one of the top centre-backs in Europe. Spurs wanted to sign him in the summer. Skriniar's contract at Inter expires in the summer of 2023.

#thfc will compete with Liverpool to sign Inter Milan centre-back Milan Škriniar in January. [ESPN] — Hotspur Related (@HotspurRelated) November 12, 2020

ALSO READ: Alvaro Morata Has Had 13 Goals Ruled Offside In 2020, Striker Wishes For 'smaller Feet'

Tottenham transfer news: Spurs still keen on Milan Skriniar transfer in January

It is believed that Jose Mourinho's Tottenham were keen on signing Tottenham in the summer but failed to match Inter's £53m (€60m) asking price for the defender. However, the 'Special One' is still on the lookout for a centre-back, having grown frustrated with Davison Sanchez's poor run of form. Spurs will reportedly attempt to sign Skriniar in January as well, but Liverpool appear to be at the front of the queue to bring the Slovak to the Premier League due to their injury crisis.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo Earned £80 Million From June 2019 To 2020, Only Federer Bagged More

Image Credits - Milan Skriniar Instagram