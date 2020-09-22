Mbappe To Liverpool? Reports Claim Reds Are In Constant Contact With The PSG Superstar

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe has proven himself as arguably the best young player in the world, having proved his mettle with France in the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The France international was closer than ever to winning the Champions League the previous season but Bayern Munich had other plans. In an attempt to realise his dream of clinching the silverware as well as the Ballon d'Or, a move to either of Real Madrid or Liverpool seems imminent, with the Reds considered as the frontrunners to land him.

Mbappe transfer to Liverpool? Reports in France claim Reds are courting PSG star

Shedding light on the Mbappe transfer rumours, French media publication L'Equipe has claimed that the defending Premier League champions are in constant contact with the France international. Mbappe transfer talks linking him to Liverpool could well be comprehended from the fact that the PSG superstar heaped praise on the Reds the previous season.

With Liverpool nearing their maiden Premier League triumph last season, Mbappe described Jurgen Klopp's side as "a machine". The Reds have been a dominant force in Europe for the past couple of seasons, having clinched the Champions League and Premier League in successive seasons. A move to Liverpool, therefore, cannot be ruled out, considering the presence of Klopp and the recent success under him.

Football transfer news: Mbappe to Real Madrid talks doing the rounds

However, the Mbappe transfer report by L'Equipe also insists that Real Madrid are also in regular contact with the 21-year-old. Los Blancos have a plan in place to sign the French forward next summer with Karim Benzema set to turn 33 in December. The club haven't signed a single player this summer and have instead racked up sufficient revenue with the sale of several players to facilitate his signing.

Football transfer news: Mbappe contract runs until 2022

Mbappe transfer reports suggest that he is unhappy in Paris. The Parc des Princes outfit have been informed of the player's wish that he seeks an exit next summer. Meanwhile, the Mbappe contract with PSG runs until 2022 and he is yet to agree to an extension. PSG could, therefore, be forced to sell him next summer to avoid losing him on a free transfer. A move for Mbappe would be similar to the situation of how the Reds landed Thiago Alcantara this month. The Spain international was in the last year of his contract with Bayern Munich and angled for a move away. The Bavarian giants were forced to sell Thiago to Liverpool to avoid losing him on a free.

Image courtesy: AP