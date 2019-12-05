Liverpool Dominate Everton In The Merseyside Derby In An Emphatic 5-2 Win

Liverpool defeated Everton in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday evening 5-2 to extend their unbeaten record and further consolidate their position at the top of the table. Divock Origi, Divock Origi Sadio Manes and Georginio Wijnaldum all scored for the home side as the pressure increased on Toffees manager Marco Silva.

Reds' rule

Jurgen Klopp's side has been affected by injuries and suspension of various players that can lead to over-playing the senior players of the squad, which in turn results in injuries or a loss of form or even general tiredness. However, the Liverpool manager has a good squad depth which afforded him the luxury of dropping both Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

The other players in the squad stepped up to showcase a performance that helped the Reds secure a comfortable victory against Everton.

Michael Keane and Richarlison scored two goals in the first half to half the deficit to 4-2. However, Everton were not able to forge a comeback in the second half and Wijnaldum goal in the injury time of the second half ended the tie.

Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp said, "We scored incredible goals. We had to fight. A few things didn’t work out defensively. First, we probably surprised them with our system; then, they didn’t surprise us but we couldn’t adapt as quickly as possible as necessary to their little system change."

On the changes in the line-up and rotation of the squad, he said, "It was really good and helped us, not only the three points but that we could make the changes and the boys now know. Because it’s easy for me to tell them often, very often, how good they are but if they then don’t play it’s not too easy for them to always understand what I say."

