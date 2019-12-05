Manchester United 2-1 Tottenham: Rashford's Double Speaks Trouble For Spurs

Manchester United defeated Tottenham Hotspurs 2-1 on Jose Mourinho's return to his former side. Marcus Rashford scored in both halves to lead the home side to the first victory in three matches. Dele Alli scored for Spurs to keep the North London side in the match but it was not enough.

Rashford double

Rashford scored the opening goal in just 6' and could have completed a hattrick by half time if not for the crossbar and a freekick that was slightly outside the goal. Soon after half-time, he won a penalty, which was confirmed by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR). He converted the penalty to restore the lead, thus sealing the match.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was full of praise for his team's performance. He said, "It was excellent. We should have been three or four up and you’re unlucky when you go into half-time at 1-1. It was just about picking the players up again and saying: ‘C’mon that’s the best performance you’ve put on’. Chelsea in parts [was great], Liverpool in parts, but this was a mature performance."

When asked about the English striker's performance, he added, "He was strong, direct, taking people on, inside and outside with no fear. That’s what we want - we want to see boys enjoying themselves. That’s what the Stretford End wants to see. That’s what he’s been brought up on."

Man Utd will now face cross-town rivals and defending champions Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. On that Manchester Derby, he said, "We've just got to go and get as many points on the board as possible. I said before this game that it's a great chance for us to show what we can do.”

Speaking to the media after the match, Rashford said, "That's the hardest we've had to work to get a result, but I think the position we're in now, we want these games, we want to show people we can play against the top teams. We know we need to improve against the other teams, but game by game we're just trying to improve.”

(with inputs from agencies)