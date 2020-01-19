Liverpool Vs Manchester United Live Streaming Details, Team News And Preview

Liverpool take on arch-rivals Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday night (10.00 PM IST). Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, who are unbeaten in the Premier League so far, would look to press on for 3 more points against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United, who are the only team in England who have managed to sneak points off in a game against the Reds. While Manchester United are fifth in the Premier League, Liverpool are 27 points ahead with a game in hand and could make the difference to 30, a number significant to their title drought.

Liverpool vs Manchester United Preview

Liverpool had a splendid 2019 and the Reds look set to continue their footballing dominance in 2020. Jurgen Klopp’s Reds have not dropped points in 20 of their 21 Premier League games this season, the only blemish being the 1-1 draw against Sunday’s opponents at Old Trafford. Liverpool were clinical in their last game against former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham, winning the game 1-0.

Problems keep mounting for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United but Sunday’s game against Liverpool gives them an excellent chance to put all concerns to bed. Manchester United are the only team to deny the Champions League winners a victory in the Premier League, and a win against Jurgen Klopp's side on their home turf is an added incentive considering Chelsea’s loss to Newcastle on Saturday. The Red Devils have accumulated 34 points so far and are fifth on the points table. Three points at Anfield could reduce the gap for the fourth place by 2 points.

Liverpool vs Manchester United Last 5 Premier League meetings

24 February 2019: Manchester United 0-0 Liverpool

16 December 2018: Liverpool 3-1 Manchester United

10 March 2018: Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool

14 October 2017: Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

15 January 2017: Manchester United 1-1 Liverpool

Liverpool vs Manchester United Team News

Liverpool are without the services of Dejan Lovren, Nathaniel Clyne, James Milner and Naby Keita. Jurgen Klopp would be pleased to see Joel Matip and Fabinho back in training and the duo should feature on the bench, if not start. For Manchester United, Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay and Axel Tuanzebe are out injured. Eric Bailly, Marcos Rojo and Timothy Fosu Mensah are back from their injury concerns and are in a race to be match fit. Luke Shaw is also a doubt for the fixture, considering his thigh problem. Marcus Rashford's participation is also doubtful, but Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that the attacker might feature if he comes unscathed through the tests.

Liverpool vs Manchester United Probable Playing XI

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, GeorWijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Alisson, Alexander Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, GeorWijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane. Manchester United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Williams, Fred, Matic, Rashford, Mata, James, Martial.

Liverpool vs Manchester United: Key Battles

Sadio Mane vs Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Sadio Mane has quietly gone about his job and has emerged as Liverpool’s key player over the past two seasons. Mane has 11 Premier League goals this season and Jurgen Klopp would hope that the Senegal star adds to his tally on Sunday. He’ll be up against Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who has a reputation of doing his job efficiently. The young Englishman doesn’t shy away from putting in a tackle, something he’s quite good at, and Mane will have to be on his toes, quite literally.

Trent Alexander-Arnold vs Daniel James/Marcus Rashford

Trent Alexander-Arnold is an excellent crosser of the ball, but against Manchester United, his defensive abilities will be put to test. Irrespective of lines on the left, both James and Rashford have loads of pace and possess a firm footing. United who are productive on the counter, will exploit the space Arnold leaves while he tries to feed his attackers, and the English right back will have his work cut out at Anfield today.

Liverpool vs Manchester United live streaming details and match schedule