The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Watch Virgil Van Dijk Chase Down Dortmund's New Signing Erling Haaland In This Video

Football News

Erling Haaland signed for Borussia Dortmund from RB Salzburg. Fans troll the Norwegian on social media with a clip of Virgil van Dijk chasing the youngster down

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Virgil Van Dijk

Erling Haaland apparently rejected a move to Manchester United to join Borussia Dortmund from RB Salzburg. The 19-year-old striker was heavily linked to United over the last few weeks but ultimately chose to move to the Bundesliga over the Premier League. According to reports, Haaland joined Dortmund after the German club triggered the £19.2 million release clause in his contract. The Norwegian signed a contract with Dortmund till 2024.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo's Sister Posts Angry Response To Virgil Van Dijk's Ballon D'Or Jibe

Watch: RB Salzburg vs Liverpool highlights

With Manchester United failing to sign Erling Haaland, some United fans took to social media claiming to be happy he did not come to the Premier League. One fan even posted a video of Virgil van Dijk bossing Erling Haaland from the recent UEFA Champions League clash in Salzburg. Liverpool beat RB Salzburg 2-0, thanks to goals from Naby Keita and Mohamed Salah. Liverpool, however, impressed with their defence in Austria. Virgil van Dijk was his flawless self during the game restricting everything the home side had to throw at him and his side.

Also Read | Ballon D'Or: Virgil Van Dijk Trolls Piers Morgan Over Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo Comment

Erling Haaland had a particularly rough night after the striker lasted 75 minutes in the game. The 19-year-old failed to register a single shot on goal during the UCL game. It was a frustrating night for Haaland, especially after he made bold claims to score a hat-trick against the Reds prior to the game.

Also Read | Ballon D'Or 2019: Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Wanted Virgil Van Dijk To Win The Award

Fans troll Erling Haaland after Dortmund move

Also Read | Virgil Van Dijk Seen Helping The Ground Staff After Liverpool Defeat Leicester City

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
GEN RAWAT'S FINAL SPEECH AS COAS
FIRE BREAKS OUT AT PM MODI HOME
CONGRESS QUESTIONS CDS APPOINTMENT
SHARAD PAWAR BACKS MAMATA BANERJEE
SRIKKANTH HAILS VIRENDER SEHWAG
UNICEF'S EFFORTS IN WEST BENGAL