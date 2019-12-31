Watch Virgil Van Dijk Chase Down Dortmund's New Signing Erling Haaland In This Video

Erling Haaland apparently rejected a move to Manchester United to join Borussia Dortmund from RB Salzburg. The 19-year-old striker was heavily linked to United over the last few weeks but ultimately chose to move to the Bundesliga over the Premier League. According to reports, Haaland joined Dortmund after the German club triggered the £19.2 million release clause in his contract. The Norwegian signed a contract with Dortmund till 2024.

Watch: RB Salzburg vs Liverpool highlights

With Manchester United failing to sign Erling Haaland, some United fans took to social media claiming to be happy he did not come to the Premier League. One fan even posted a video of Virgil van Dijk bossing Erling Haaland from the recent UEFA Champions League clash in Salzburg. Liverpool beat RB Salzburg 2-0, thanks to goals from Naby Keita and Mohamed Salah. Liverpool, however, impressed with their defence in Austria. Virgil van Dijk was his flawless self during the game restricting everything the home side had to throw at him and his side.

I am honestly so happy we missed out on this donkey. We dodged a major bullet negl. pic.twitter.com/OAMju7ranA — RiZzy🔴 (@RiZzyUTD) December 29, 2019

Erling Haaland had a particularly rough night after the striker lasted 75 minutes in the game. The 19-year-old failed to register a single shot on goal during the UCL game. It was a frustrating night for Haaland, especially after he made bold claims to score a hat-trick against the Reds prior to the game.

Liverpool reminding why they are European champions. Majestic from Van Dijk. Made Haaland look like a bus with no breaks. Another captain’s performance from Henderson. Moved on to a new level this season. Passing range seems to have increased. Keita glided through that. Superb. — Simon Hughes (@Simon_Hughes__) December 10, 2019

Fans troll Erling Haaland after Dortmund move

Agent: right mate your options are; Man U, Liverpool, Madrid, Barca and Chelsea.

Haaland: Dortmund

Agent: what

Haaland: Dortmund — sam the lad (@samthelad3) December 29, 2019

🗣️ | Haaland before the match: "We will win 3-1 and I will score all the 3 goals."



Van Dijk after the match: pic.twitter.com/wS1UFwKFgA — The Anfield Buzz (@TheAnfieldBuzz) December 12, 2019

Haaland really chose Dortmund over Man United because he didn’t want that smoke from Van Dijk again pic.twitter.com/fVQPg9OdHB — Ahmed (@ahmedIfc) December 29, 2019

