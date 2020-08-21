Dejan Lovren Says He Deliberately Hurt Sergio Ramos As Payback For What He Did To Mo Salah

The Real Madrid vs Liverpool Champions League final in 2018 saw unruly scenes with Mo Salah being taken off after he sustained a severe shoulder injury after a clash with Sergio Ramos. The foul did not go down well Salah's best friend and former Liverpool teammate Dejan Lovren, who took revenge from the Real Madrid skipper the same night.

Dejan Lovren confirms he deliberately fouled Sergio Ramos

Dejan Lovren has now admitted that he deliberately elbowed Sergio Ramos as revenge for the Spanish defender's foul on Mo Salah during the Real Madrid vs Liverpool Champions League final. The Croatian defender came up against Ramos during a clash with Spain in the Nations League in November 2018. Immediately after the game, Lovren appeared to suggest that he deliberately elbowed the Spanish centre-back.

In response to a fan's query on social media after the game, asking if Dejan Lovren had fouled Sergio Ramos purposely, the Croatian centre-back replied with a heart emoji, hinting that he took revenge for Mo Salah. The Egyptian had to be forced off the field from the Real Madrid vs Liverpool Champions League final, with Los Blancos going on to win the title for the third time in a row.

Dejan Lovren reveals details of clash with Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos received flak from several quarters after the challenge with some even suggesting that it was done on purpose keeping in view the threat Mo Salah posed during his time on the field. Speaking to Egyptian TV channel Sada El Balad recently, Dejan Lovren accepted that he elbowed Ramos on purpose. He further revealed the scenario in detail, saying that Luka Modric tried to reduce the tension between the two during the Spain vs Croatia Nations League clash. However, Lovren did go to Ramos to say that 'they were drawn now'.

Dejan Lovren underlines respect for Sergio Ramos

Dejan Lovren insisted that Liverpool were playing better than Real Madrid in the final before Mo Salah's injury. He went on to assert that the injury inflicted on Salah was intentional and his departure changed the course of the game. However, Lovren claimed that he still respects Ramos as a professional and for his achievements with Real Madrid.

