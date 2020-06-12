Mo Salah Gets Trolled By Liverpool Teammate Dejan Lovren, Asks Him To Pay For His Coffee 

Liverpool star Mo Salah earned heaps of praise on social media after paying for everyone's petrol at a gas station but Salah's teammate Dejan Lovren couldn't resist taking a cheeky dig at the Egyptian. Although Lovren acknowledged the generous gesture by Mo Salah, the Croatian couldn't help but mock his good friend for not paying for his coffee. The Liverpool defender took to Twitter to call out Mo Salah for usually being 'tight' with his money and was 'surprised' by the star's kindness. Lovren then revealed that he will follow suit and pay the gas bill for everyone the next time he visits a gas station.

Dejan Lovren trolls Salah: Mo Salah Petrol station story

Mo Salah and Dejan Lovren share great chemistry on and off the pitch and the two Liverpool stars appear to enjoy each other's company. Recently, the 'Mo Salah petrol station' story was trending on social media as the 27-year-old Egyptian showcased his generous side by offering to pay for everyone's fuel at a gas station in Sainsbury's. However, Lovren called out his Liverpool teammate for never paying for the Croatian's coffee.

I heard that @MoSalah paid couple of days ago the gas for everyone on the petrol station...Great gesture 👏🏻



But can you pay at least once for me the coffee?? Usually you are tight guy so I am surprised, but anyway well done. — Dejan lovren (@Dejan06Lovren) June 11, 2020

Lovren began his tweet by stating that he heard of the 'Mo Salah petrol station' story and acknowledged the gesture made by the Liverpool winger. However, the 30-year-old seemed bitter as Mo Salah never opted to pay for Lovren's coffee when the duo head out together. Lovren also claimed that he was surprised by the generosity of Mo Salah as the Liverpool star is usually 'tight' with his money but still congratulated the Egyptian for his good deed.

Next bill on the gas station is on me, whoever will be there. 60miles left 😉 — Dejan lovren (@Dejan06Lovren) June 11, 2020

Mo Salah petrol station story: Mo Salah charity

Having paid for everyone's fuel at a gas station earlier this week, Mo Salah once again enhanced his reputation as one of the nicest men in football. Earlier in April, the Mo Salah charity towards his Nagrig hometown in Egypt included thousands of tons of food and fresh meat to residents that were affected by the coronavirus crisis. Salah also urged the residents to avoid social gatherings as well as follow health and safety protocols.

(Image Credits- Dejan Lovren Instagram)