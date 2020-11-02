LU Vs LEI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Live

Leeds United will welcome Leicester City to Elland Road as the two sides face each other for the first time in the Premier League since 2004. The fixture will be played on Monday night, November 2 (Tuesday morning for Indian viewers) at 1:30 am IST. Here's a look at our LU vs LEI Dream11 prediction, LU vs LEI Dream11 team and the probable LU vs LEI playing 11.

LU vs LEI live: LU vs LEI Dream11 prediction and preview

Leeds have made an eventful start to the season and are sitting 12th in the league, having won three of their six matches while their opponents too have made a positive start and sit 8th after four wins from their six. The Foxes have managed to pick up three points against the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal.

Leicester City have also started their Europa League season in strong fashion, recording two wins from two matches. Both the teams will be looking to pick up points early in the league and today's fixture promises to be an enthralling one. Based on recent form, our LU vs LEI match prediction is that this game will end in a draw.

"Whenever we go to away games, we just take it like we're playing a home game." 🛣🏡@67Kelechi hopes our impressive form on the road continues in #LeeLei ⤵️ — Leicester City (@LCFC) November 1, 2020

Also Read | Lionel Messi 'difficult To Manage, Hard To Be Criticised': Ex-Barcelona Boss Setien

LU vs LEI live: Leeds United vs Leicester City Head-to-Head

Leeds United have faced Leicester City 113 times across all competitions with the first game dating back to 1920. Leeds have won 47 of those while Leicester City have won 43. The remaining 33 have ended in stalemates. The two sides last met in an EFL Cup game in 2017 where Leicester City beat Leeds United 3-1

📰 In his latest column, #LUFC fan Jon Howe discusses Patrick's hat-trick at Aston Villa and who he joins in an elite list of players — Leeds United (@LUFC) November 1, 2020

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Has Scored Against 21 Of The 22 SERIE A Teams He Has Faced Since 2018

LU vs LEI Dream11 prediction: Probable LU vs LEI playing 11

Leeds United probable 11 - Illan Meslier, Stuart Dallas, Robin Koch, Luke Ayling, Ezgjan Alioski, Helder Costa, Pascal Struijk, Mateusz Klich, Jack Harrison, Rodrigo Moreno, Patrick Bamford

Leicester City probable 11 - Kasper Schmeichel, Wesley Fofana, Jonny Evans, Christian Fuchs, Marc Albrighton, Youri Tielemans, Nampalys Mendy, James Justin, James Maddison, Dennis Praet, Jamie Vardy

LU vs LEI live: Top picks for LU vs LEI Dream11 team

LU vs LEI live: Leeds United top picks

Patrick Bamford

Helder Costa

LU vs LEI live: Leicester City top picks

Youri Tielemans

Jamie Vardy

Also Read | Roy Keane Compares Thomas Partey To Old Arsenal Rival Patrick Vieira After Gunners Win

LU vs LEI Dream11 prediction: LU vs LEI Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Kasper Schmeichel

Defenders - Robin Koch, Luke Ayling, Christian Fuchs

Midfielders - Youri Tielemans, Nampalys Mendy, Dennis Praet, Mateusz Klich

Forwards - Patrick Bamford (VC), Jamie Vardy (C), Helder Costa

Also Read | Barcelona Suffer Poorest Start To LaLiga Season In 50 Years Under Ronald Koeman?

Note: The above LU vs LEI Dream11 prediction, LU vs LEI Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The LU vs LEI Dream11 team and LU vs LEI Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Leeds United Twitter