Lucas Moura: Happy To Be Playing As Wide Player Under Mourinho

Tottenham right-winger Lucas Moura said that he was really happy to be playing as a wide player under Jose Mourinho after playing in the No 9 position under former manager Mauricio Pochettino. According to reports, Mourinho said that he tried to sign the winger when he was the manager at Real Madrid.

'I'm happy to be playing as a wide player'

Moura said that he was happy with the fact that Mourinho liked the player and that was an encouraging factor for a player to see that the manager trusts him. The winger went on to say that he hoped to repay the faith and help his team win matches. Moura said that he will always work towards giving his best and added that he was happy with the opportunity to play.

He also said that Mourinho already has a reputation of being a winner, a manager who has a lot of trophies to his credit and someone who help Tottenham add silverware to their trophy cabinet. The winger said that every player wants to be on the field and wants to play for his team, irrespective of the position and added that everyone was aware of the fact that he was not a No 9 and that it was not his best position as a player.

Read: Jose Mourinho Celebrates With Tottenham Ball Boy After Harry Kane's Equaliser

The Brazil international recalled his time playing as a No 9 under Pochettino and said that even though it was not his preferred position, he always gave his best because he wanted his team to win but every manager has a different way of working and a different philosophy. He went on to express his pleasure of playing as a wide player and said that he felt really happy playing in that position. Moura acknowledged the fact that his parents and agent had a conversation with Mourinho about him joining the Santiago Bernabeu but at the end moment, he decided to join Paris Saint-German.

Read: Tottenham Hotspur Striker Troy Parrott Wanted By Borussia Dortmund And Bayern Munich

Everyone step by step will adapt to Mourinho's philosophy

Moura said that he had never worked with Mourinho before Tottenham but everyone at the club was working step by step to understand the manager and adopt his philosophy. He expressed his happiness on winning two games for the club. He recently impressed by providing an assist in Tottenham's 4-2 win over Olympiacos that sent Mourinho's team to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Lucas Moura said that it was too early to judge the effect Mourinho has on Tottenham but added that the changes he made to the positions of a few players were evident to everyone. He also said that step-by-step the players are going to adapt to his style of playing as he had a lot to bring to the team.

After he was officially appointed as Tottenham's manager, Mourinho said that he was excited to embark on a new challenge with a club with great heritage, history and supporters. He also said that the amount of quality in the current squad and academy excited him and that is what attracted him to join the club.

Read: Mourinho Revels In Game-changing Sub As Tottenham Fight Back To Make Last 16

Read: Jose Mourinho Touched By Messages From Manchester United People Ahead Of Tottenham Debut

(With inputs from agencies)