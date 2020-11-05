Ludogorets Vs Tottenham Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Europa League Preview

Bulgarian side Ludogorets welcome Tottenham Hotspur to the Ludogorets Arena as they continue their quest for their first points this campaign. The Ludogorets vs Tottenham live stream will begin on Thursday, November 5 at 11:25 pm IST. Here is the Ludogorets vs Tottenham live stream information, Ludogorets vs Tottenham team news and our Ludogorets vs Tottenham prediction ahead of the encounter.

Stanislav Genchev: It is an honor for me to compete with Mourinho https://t.co/D01tDeVeEv #ludogorets pic.twitter.com/QyeZc98lyp — PFC Ludogorets 1945 (@Ludogorets1945) November 4, 2020

Europa League fixtures: Ludogorets vs Tottenham preview

Tottenham will be looking to bounce back from their shock defeat 1-0 defeat to Antwerp last time out. Spurs boss Jose Mourinho didn’t shy away from criticising his players after the Matchday 2 loss, with the Portuguese coach admitting that he would have replaced his entire side at half-time if he had the chance. The Londoners are currently placed second in Group J with three points from two games. They come into the game on the back of a 2-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion over the weekend, which moved them up to third in the Premier League standings.

Ludogorets, on the other hand, have struggled in the Europa League season. The Bulgarians have already conceded six goals in their first two games and would feel that they were hard done by on Matchday 2 when they lost to a 10-man LASK side 4-3. Ludogorets’ domestic form has been much better, with the side sitting at the top of the league table with 23 points from 10 games.

Tottenham vs Ludogorets team news: Injury update

Ludogorets: Wanderson and Higino Marin are the club’s only two absentees. Coach Stanislav Genchev will hope that star striker Elvis Manu replicates the form which saw him net a hattrick last time out.

Tottenham: Jose Mourinho has already confirmed that Gareth Bale will feature from the start, as the Welshman continues to build his fitness. Sergio Reguilon misses out with illness, with Serge Aurier and Erik Lamela unavailable as well. Joe Rodon, Paulo Gazzaniga and Gedson Fernandes are ineligible to feature for the London club at this stage.

📋 ICYMI - The latest team news ahead of our Europa League match against Ludogorets.#UEL ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 4, 2020

Tottenham vs Ludogorets team news: Probable playing 11

Ludogorets: Iliev; Cicinho, Moti, Verdon, Nedyalkov; Andrianantenaina, Badjia, Santana; Tekpetey, Manu, Yankov

Iliev; Cicinho, Moti, Verdon, Nedyalkov; Andrianantenaina, Badjia, Santana; Tekpetey, Manu, Yankov Tottenham: Hart; Doherty, Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Lo Celso, Winks, Alli; Bale, Vinicius, Lucas

How to watch Ludogorets vs Tottenham live in India?

The Ludogorets vs Tottenham game will be telecast live on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD in India. Fans can also logon to the SonyLIV app and website to watch the Ludogorets vs Tottenham live stream online. For fans in the UK, the match will be televised on BT Sport 2, with the live commentary of the game available on talkSPORT2.

Ludogorets vs Tottenham prediction

According to our Ludogorets vs Tottenham prediction, Tottenham are the favourites to win the game.

