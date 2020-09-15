Juventus Unsure Of Luis Suarez Transfer, Shift Focus On Signing Roma's Edin Dzeko

Barcelona outcast Luis Suarez's attempt to join Italian giants Juventus hangs in the balance, with the Bianconeri now unsure of a move for the maverick Uruguayan. With doubt over his Italian test and his sticky passport situation, the Serie A champions have now shifted their focus towards AS Roma striker Edin Dzeko.

Juventus shift focus to Edin Dzeko transfer

According to reports in the Italian media, Luis Suarez will undertake the Italian test on Thursday, in what will play a crucial role in his attempt to acquire a European Union passport. This, in turn, will play an instrumental role in sealing a transfer to Juventus. However, Juventus fear that the deal might not be completed in time to register Suarez for the Champions League.

With several complications in place, Juventus have stepped up their pursuit to sign Roma's Edin Dzeko. Reports claim that Juventus have an agreement in place with AS Roma for the Edin Dzeko transfer. The deal could also involve a player plus cash deal with Mattia di Sciglio moving the other away.

AS Roma, Napoli yet to agree on signing Edin Dzeko's replacement

However, the Edin Dzeko transfer will also depend on Roma's negotiations with Napoli. Roma have made it clear that the striker will not be allowed to leave unless they rope in Napoli's Arkadiusz Milik. The Giallorossi are willing to pay €25 million along with several add-ons to seal the deal. Meanwhile, Arkadiusz Milik has also courted interest from Juventus but the Serie A champions will not move ahead with the deal in an attempt to land Edin Dzeko.

Barcelona force Luis Suarez to join Juventus

Meanwhile, Sport claim that Barcelona are pressing Luis Suarez to agree to a move to Juventus. Ronald Koeman is looking to replace Suarez with Lyon striker Memphis Depay. However, the Uruguayan international expects the Catalan giants to pay off the wages of his final year before terminating his contract with the club.

The report claims that tensions between Barcelona and Luis Suarez have increased over the past few days. The club wants the striker to void his contract and follow the example of Ivan Rakitic, who moved to Sevilla just this month. However, the striker is yet to decide on his next move as averse to the reports in the Italian media.

