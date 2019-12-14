Luis Suarez Takes A Dig At Two Of His Barcelona Teammates, Find Out Who

Recently, Barcelona striker Luis Suarez taunted his Barcelona teammates. The player was participating in a question-answer session at a promo event. The Uruguayan answered multiple questions asked by ESPN FC about his teammates.

Luis Suarez answered many exciting questions

Luis Suarez reveals who’s the best footballer he’s ever seen 👀 pic.twitter.com/yhH6QgJ9uh — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 12, 2019

Luis Suarez was asked about the best player he had seen in his lifetime. The Uruguayan stated that it was Lionel Messi with whom he had played the best football. He was also asked about his earliest football memory. Suarez stated that he still remembered Uruguay’s 1995 Copa America win. He stated that Arturo Vidal was the funniest player in the dressing room.

On being quizzed about the player with the weirdest fashion style, Suarez responded by saying that it was Samuel Umtiti. While some answers were fairly predictable, others were difficult to predict.

Barcelona defeated Inter Milan at San Siro on Matchday 6 thanks to goals from Carles Perez and Ansu Fati. Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku scored just before half time against Barcelona to equalise for his side. Barcelona were earlier leading with a 23rd-minute strike from Carles Perez. Inter were in need of a victory against Barcelona to qualify for the knockout stage of the Champions League. However, Ansu Fati scored in the final minutes of the match.

Barcelona face Real Sociedad in LaLiga on December 14, 2019

Love seeing these three together pic.twitter.com/zY0uhSJGus — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 13, 2019

Luis Suarez has scored eleven goals and has five assists in 18 games across all competitions. His team are currently leading in LaLiga with 32 points, followed by Real Madrid who are tied at equal points. Barcelona will play against Real Sociedad on Friday, December 14, 2019.