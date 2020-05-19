Real Madrid Eyeing Hazard-Mbappe-Haaland Front 3 In 2021 As Zidane Plans New Era: Report

The attacking trio of Eden Hazard, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland in the same team could be a dream come true for any team. But Real Madrid seem to want to make that a reality. The Los Blancos are reportedly planning a move to sign PSG's Kylian Mbappe and Dortmund's Erling Haaland in 2021.

The move sounds next to impossible but it's not something Real Madrid have not achieved in the past. Real Madrid signed Cristiano Ronaldo and Kaka in the same season and they have enough potential to repeat the same. As per reports, Real Madrid have made Kylian Mbappe their top priority signing. However, Real Madrid will reportedly wait for yet another season to make any move for the 21-year-old Frenchman.

Real Madrid transfer news: Zinedine Zidane wants a front three of Hazard-Mbappe-Haaland

As reported by Diario AS, Real Madrid will wait until 2021 to sign Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe and Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland. Dortmund's Erling Haaland has emerged as one of the best young prospects in the 2019-20 season. The 19-year-old Norwegian is a goal-scoring machine and is expected to become one of the best strikers in the coming years. Erling Haaland has already scored 41 goals in 34 appearances for Red Bull Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund this season, averaging a goal every 55.9 minutes. Premier League heavyweights Manchester United were keen on signing the player to solve their forward crisis. However, Erling Haaland decided to join Dortmund in the winter transfer window of 2019-20 for a reported sum of €22.5m.

Real Madrid transfer news: Florentino Perez's strategy to sign Mbappe

As per reports, Real Madrid and Florentino Perez will wait for a couple of transfer windows before making a move for Kylian Mbappe. Kylian Mbappe's contract with PSG will run till 2022, which means by 2021 he will only have one season left to his name. That's when Real Madrid are reportedly looking to make their move to nab their next 'Galactico'.

If Kylian Mbappe refuses to extend his contract with PSG, the defending Ligue 1 champions will be forced to sell the player in 2021 instead of him walking out as a free agent in 2022. There have been reports that Florentino Perez has penned downed a plan on how the Spanish giants will approach the French star in the coming years. The strategy is quite similar to that they used while signing Eden Hazard from Chelsea. Zidane seems to want Mbappe on the right, Hazard on the left and Mbappe at the centre.

