Mbappe Would Be A Big Plus For Premier League, Claims Alan Shearer Amid Liverpool Rumours

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe has been linked with a move to the Premier League since the past few months. Premier League's all-time top goalscorer Alan Shearer has now claimed that Mbappe's transfer to any of the Premier League clubs will be highly beneficial for the competition in England.

Alan Shearer wants Kylian Mbappe to play in the Premier League

🏆🥇

Merci à tous pour vos messages.

Je pense par contre que Wissam aussi mérite un trophée, comme ça s’est fait en Premier League la saison dernière pour récompenser son année 🤷🏽‍♂️...

🤝 @WissBenYedder #UnTrophéePourWissam https://t.co/M3TA5Gd4SJ — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) May 8, 2020

Alan Shearer was asked by Canal+ on one French superstar that he would want to see in the Premier League in the near future. Shearer was quick to take Mbappe's name and added that he would love to see the World Cup winner try his luck in the Premier League. The Newcastle United legend claimed that Mbappe's skills, confidence and his goalscoring numbers at a young age would prove to be a plus for the Premier League if he does make the move to England.

Alan Shearer jokes on Kylian Mbappe transfer to Newcastle United

Shearer was also quizzed on the club that he would like Mbappe to play for. The Premier League legend jokingly claimed that there was only one club he would want the 2018 World Cup winner to play for - Newcastle United. Mbappe has often been linked with the likes of Real Madrid. However, his recent comments on Liverpool have stirred rumours of a possible switch to Anfield.

Liverpool are a winning machine: Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe recently lauded Liverpool's performance under Jurgen Klopp, particularly for their astonishing campaign in the Premier League this season. The 21-year-old claimed that the Reds' astounding performances this season were "machine-like". He claimed that Liverpool made winning look easy, even though it's far from easy to maintain that streak. He described Klopp's side as a ruthless team, claiming that their ruthlessness against their opponents was due to the untiring efforts put in during training sessions. He attributed a major share of the Reds' success to the efforts of Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool manager Jugen Klopp hails Kylian Mbappe

In November last year, Klopp reportedly claimed that he couldn't see any other European giant signing Mbappe from PSG citing his hefty price tag. However, he did claim that there weren't many sporting reasons for not signing a youngster who was as skilful as the French international.

